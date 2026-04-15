Recognising IT excellence: New award nominations open

The Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP) and Chartered CIO Council have opened their 2026 IT Industry Recognition Awards and call on the ICT community to nominate candidates for consideration.
The awards have been created to celebrate excellence in building digitally-competent workforces, driving responsible technology adoption and investing in professional learning.
John Bosco Arends, chairperson of the Chartered CIO Council, says the awards recognise digital skills development, innovation and leadership.
“The ICITP/ Chartered CIO IT Industry Recognition Awards aim to shine a light on best practice, inspire further investment in skills development, and celebrate those who are leading with purpose, integrity and impact in the digital economy,” he says.
With 15 awards in total, they are divided into three categories: Public Sector, Private Sector and ICITP Accredited Learning and Workforce Development.
The awards will be handed out at a ceremony to be held on the evening of the inaugural Chartered CIO Conference, 11 June, at Montecasino, Johannesburg.
The nomination period for the awards is now open, and runs until Friday 8 May. The ICITP and Chartered CIO Council are calling on the ICT community to recommend worthy candidates for consideration.
Nominations can be made through the ITWeb-hosted portal.
Once nominations close, judging will be conducted by representatives from the University of Witwatersrand; University of Johannesburg; the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority; Independent Communications Authority of South Africa; South African Local Government Association; and Information Systems Audit and Control Association.
As well as recognising the efforts and excellence of individuals, Arends highlights that the awards programme celebrates organisations that have committed to structured, accredited learning pathways for employees.
“These organisations are not only improving internal capability, but are also contributing to South Africa’s broader digital transformation agenda,” he says.
The awards are:
Public sector category
- Public Sector Digital Transformation Award
- Digital Skills Development in the Public Sector Award
- Smart Government Innovation Award
- Public Sector Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Award
- Emerging Public Sector Digital Leader Award
Private sector category
- Corporate Digital Transformation Award
- Digital Skills Investment Award
- Technology Innovation Award
- Responsible Technology and Ethics Award
- Digital Leader of the Year
ICITP Accredited Learning and Workforce Development Category
- ICITP Accredited Employer of the Year
- Excellence in Professional Learning Award
- Workforce Digital Readiness Award
- Best Industry–Professional Body Partnership Award
- Digital Inclusion and Access Award
For more information on the award criteria and to nominate individuals and organisations for consideration, visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-chartered-cio-2026/award-nomination/index.html.