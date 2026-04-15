Recognising IT excellence: New award nominations open

Nominations are now open for the inaugural ICITP/ Chartered CIO IT Industry Recognition Awards.

The Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP) and Chartered CIO Council have opened their 2026 IT Industry Recognition Awards and call on the ICT community to nominate candidates for consideration.

The awards have been created to celebrate excellence in building digitally-competent workforces, driving responsible technology adoption and investing in professional learning.

John Bosco Arends, chairperson of the Chartered CIO Council, says the awards recognise digital skills development, innovation and leadership.

“The ICITP/ Chartered CIO IT Industry Recognition Awards aim to shine a light on best practice, inspire further investment in skills development, and celebrate those who are leading with purpose, integrity and impact in the digital economy,” he says.

With 15 awards in total, they are divided into three categories: Public Sector, Private Sector and ICITP Accredited Learning and Workforce Development.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony to be held on the evening of the inaugural Chartered CIO Conference, 11 June, at Montecasino, Johannesburg.

The nomination period for the awards is now open, and runs until Friday 8 May. The ICITP and Chartered CIO Council are calling on the ICT community to recommend worthy candidates for consideration.

Nominations can be made through the ITWeb-hosted portal.

Once nominations close, judging will be conducted by representatives from the University of Witwatersrand; University of Johannesburg; the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority; Independent Communications Authority of South Africa; South African Local Government Association; and Information Systems Audit and Control Association.

As well as recognising the efforts and excellence of individuals, Arends highlights that the awards programme celebrates organisations that have committed to structured, accredited learning pathways for employees.

“These organisations are not only improving internal capability, but are also contributing to South Africa’s broader digital transformation agenda,” he says.

The awards are:

Public sector category

Public Sector Digital Transformation Award

Digital Skills Development in the Public Sector Award

Smart Government Innovation Award

Public Sector Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Award

Emerging Public Sector Digital Leader Award

Private sector category

Corporate Digital Transformation Award

Digital Skills Investment Award

Technology Innovation Award

Responsible Technology and Ethics Award

Digital Leader of the Year

ICITP Accredited Learning and Workforce Development Category

ICITP Accredited Employer of the Year

Excellence in Professional Learning Award

Workforce Digital Readiness Award

Best Industry–Professional Body Partnership Award

Digital Inclusion and Access Award

For more information on the award criteria and to nominate individuals and organisations for consideration, visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-chartered-cio-2026/award-nomination/index.html.