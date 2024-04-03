RecoMed, Bankmed enter into e-pharmacy union

Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO of RecoMed.

Local healthcare start-up RecoMed has joined forces with Bankmed, bringing e-pharmacy accessibility to the latter’s members.

Bankmed is a medical aid scheme dedicated to the banking and financial services sector.

RecoMed is an online healthcare marketplace and booking platform in SA, connecting practitioners, patients and other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. The company says it manages more than 100 000 bookings a month.

A statement says RecoMed provides the e-Pharm solution to Bankmed members for seamless access to medication.

e-Pharm enables members to upload prescriptions for next-day delivery or in-store collection across all major pharmacies in SA. Payments are also facilitated via the platform, it notes.

“We believe in using innovation to enhance our members’ wellbeing,” says Dr Dalen Alexander, Bankmed wellness and innovations manager. “Our RecoMed-powered booking portal is such a success, making the move to transform member access to prescriptions as the next logical step.

“We are constantly focusing on ways in which we can use digitisation to improve health, and RecoMed is consistently providing us with the tools we need to do so.”

e-Pharm is integrated with retail pharmacy giant Dis-Chem to ensure scripts are processed and delivered, but members can opt-in to collect as well. It also enhances the existing service offerings from Bankmed, which include the ability to book personal health assessments and vaccinations.

South Africans currently not members of Bankmed can’t use e-Pharm within the Bankmed portal. However, RecoMed enables anyone on any scheme, even cash-paying customers, to use the e-Pharm platform, according to a statement.

“Our goal is to continue partnering with pharmacies and healthcare service providers, such as Bankmed, to create increasingly innovative digital health solutions for South Africans,” adds Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO of RecoMed.