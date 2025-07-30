Record-breaking turnout at Eskom Expo regional science fair

From left: Bontle Mokoena, best female award winner and Raven Motsewabangwe, Eskom Expo Gauteng provincial co-ordinator.

The Eskom Expo for young scientists regional science fair recorded its highest turnout yet; 170-plus pupils from over 72 schools showcased 132 projects, organisers confirmed.

The event, held at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus, featured participants from grades 4-12 as well as technical and vocational education and training colleges, with the engineering category drawing the highest number of entries (89). Other fields represented included environmental studies (21 projects), social sciences (15) and energy (14).

According to Raven Motsewabangwe, provincial co-ordinator of Eskom Expo Gauteng: “This record-breaking turnout reflects the growing enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) among learners.”

A total of 162 medals were awarded at the event: 36 gold, 57 silver and 69 bronze, along with special awards for top-performing projects. Among the recipients were Bontle Mokoena from Suikerbos Primary School for a “vein finder with automated needle syringe injector”, and Mohammed Abbas from Heidelberg Public School for a project on bioelectricity production using plant microbial fuel cells.

Nizamiye School Mayfair received the Beacon of Discovery Award for the most project entries, while educators Osman Babacan and Fatema Ismail from the same school were named Champion Educators of the Year.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, said the expo “plays a critical role in developing the country’s STEMI skills”, and that Eskom’s long-standing involvement “drives real impact and builds a foundation for a scientifically literate, innovation-driven society”.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty added that the regional science fair is “more than just a science competition; it’s the only national platform to innovate, explore and develop ideas that can shape a better future for our struggling communities and our country. Whether it's in agricultural sciences, technology and innovation, the environment or everyday challenges, their solutions can make a real difference.”

Parents and teachers are encouraged by the organisers to attend an upcoming regional science fair in their area with their children and learners, to experience firsthand the creativity and innovation of SA’s young scientists and to be inspired to take part in next year’s Eskom Expo for young scientists. Dates and venues: www.exposcience.co.za.