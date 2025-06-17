Rectron helps narrow digital divide in Duduza with digital lab donation

Spencer Chen, CEO of Rectron, and Kutlwano Rawana, group HR executive, together with learners from Assar Moloka Secondary School in the recently donated the Rectron Technolab.

ICT distributor Rectron has donated a digital lab – the Rectron Technolab – to Assar Moloka Secondary School in Duduza township, East of Johannesburg. The initiative is part of the company’s Progressive Educational Upliftment (PEU) programme established in 2022.

The PEU was established to support technology education and digital literacy for South African youth, Rectron said.

“South Africans' limited access to digital technology continues to block opportunities for many learners in underprivileged communities,” said Somikazi Chabalala, district director of education for Gauteng East. “Bridging the digital divide is critical to unlocking the country’s untapped potential, especially in the youth.”

Rectron cites a study by Africa.com, according to which only 22% of South African households have a computer, while only 10% have an internet connection. This exacerbates challenges with access to technology and the urgent need for digital skills development.

Chabalala joined key stakeholders at the handover, including Kutlwano Rawana, group HR executive, and Spencer Chen, CEO of Rectron. The Rectron Technolab is equipped with 41 compact computers.

“In an evolving world of rapidly advancing technology and digital economies, Rectron’s technological capabilities and programmes are looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of South African children interested in various STEM fields,” said Rawana. “We are thus honoured to partner with schools like Assar Moloka Secondary School to help advance digital access for learners, so they can develop critical skills that will benefit them long into the future.”

According to the school, technological proficiencies such as AI, big data, networks, cyber security and technological literacy are projected to see rapid growth in demand, and all students deserve to be adequately prepared with the right skills.

Rwana continued: “Education is one of the most important aspects of the overall economic, cultural, social and technical development in our country and we are committed to contributing towards a sustainable future for our children.”