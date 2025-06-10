WeThinkCode bags $2m to bolster AI training

Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode.

South African tech academy WeThinkCode has received a grant from Google.org of $2 million to expand its AI training programmes and empower 12 000 learners in Kenya and SA with AI skills.

In its announcement, the academy cites a recent SAP report, which states that 90% of companies in Africa are negatively impacted by a lack of AI skills, experiencing project delays, failed innovation and an inability to take on new work.

WeThinkCode looks to address this with tuition-free, aptitude-based training. The institution confirmed its intention to roll-out the programmes that offer a free, extracurricular course (ranging from 40 to 80 hours), designed to upskill participants in both technical and non-technical roles.

The training will be delivered through two distinct streams:

AI for software engineers : Equipping 6 000 aspiring and early-career engineers with essential AI-powered programming tools and workflows.

: Equipping 6 000 aspiring and early-career engineers with essential AI-powered programming tools and workflows. AI for non-tech careers: Training 6 000 students and junior employees in diverse sectors such as legal, education and health to integrate AI into their daily administrative tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency, productivity and employability.

WeThinkCode said it will enhance its learning management system to support remote and in-person training.

The programme will leverage existing partnerships with companies to showcase students’ capabilities to improve their employment prospects.

Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode, said: “AI is redefining the future of work, and without intervention, Africa risks being left behind. This programme ensures that young people, regardless of their socio-economic background, have the skills to participate in and shape the digital economy in meaningful and relevant ways into the future.”

“AI is a transformative technology, and it’s critical that the benefits are accessible to all,” said Haviva Kohl, senior programme manager at Google.org.