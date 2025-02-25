WeThinkCode targets internships for software developer graduates

WeThinkCode readies over 300 software developer graduates for the internship programme. (Photograph supplied by WeThinkCode)

WeThinkCode is urging local firms leading digital transformation in their sectors to hire software developer interns to support their digital transformation goals.

This, as the software development training academy looks to ensure over 300 students gain access to internship programmes across SA.

Through its four-month internship programme, WeThinkCode aims to place hundreds of young, work-ready students into the ICT, financial services, telecoms and retail sectors.

“Our internship programme is a crucial step in our curriculum that acts as an entryway into the job market for young professionals. The internship itself allows us to tangibly work towards closing the software development skills gap in the country and fostering economic growth through digital transformation and local skills development,” says Sethu Komani, chief commercial officer at WeThinkCode.

According to tech talent marketplace OfferZen, software development has been one of the most in-demand professions globally over the last decade.

In 2025, tech hiring will likely be driven by strategic investment across industries, especially in areas related to automation, digitisation and artificial intelligence, it notes.

Despite demand, SA still faces a significant shortage of skilled ICT professionals, with many graduates lacking the critical skills needed in the workplace.

However, internships play a vital role in bridging this gap, states WeThinkCode.

Based on its research, WeThinkCode indicates that internships not only enhance employability but also provide valuable workplace experience, making students more attractive to potential employers.

Its internship programme is designed to equip students with practical skills and hands-on experience in software development, database design and cloud technology, among other areas.

“We are committed to empowering the next generation of tech professionals and addressing the critical skills shortage in South Africa,” adds Komani. “Our internship programme offers students the opportunity to gain real-world experience and develop the skills needed to succeed in the rapidly-evolving tech industry.”

For more information about the internship programme and how to get involved, contact Mpho Dipitso, placements manager at WeThinkCode.