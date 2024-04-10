Redmi Note 13 Series is the key to a new, smart life

The Redmi Note 13 Series is out now.

10 April has arrived and that means you can finally pick up the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. These new iterations come with the latest advancements in performance, quality and aesthetics, all while priced to beat any competitor from any manufacturer.

If you haven’t heard of the Redmi Note 13 Series just yet, let us introduce you to the Pro models in the form of the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Both of these devices ship with a high-quality 200MP main camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. Redmi has packed a lot more into these cameras than just a huge amount of raw pixels, such as Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 2X/4X zoom. These combined let you get even closer to the action without ever moving, making the most of events such as live performances, sports and races.

Picturesque in Moonlight White.

Capture as many pictures and as much video as you like with zero hiccups thanks to the 12GB of RAM onboard these phones and, when it comes time to save your latest masterpiece, file it away in the seemingly endless 512GB of storage.

Want to watch your content back? Enjoy it on the 120HZ FHD+ AMOLED screen and pay close attention to the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which introduces a curved screen to the Redmi Note Series and enjoy that view all day with the large 5 000MAh battery.

Crisp and clear in Midnight Black.

While the two Pro models share some features, they differ in some key areas. Charging is one of these areas as the Pro comes with a 67W turbo charger while the Redmi Note Pro+ 5G has an even quicker 120W HyperCharger. This means that the Pro can be charged to 100% in just 25 minutes while the Pro+ 5G can do the same, but in only 19 minutes. It’s these differences that make the Note 13 Series so compelling, while all offerings give you that same Redmi quality you have come to expect, especially with other companies not even including a charger in the box.

120W charger.

While we’ve talked a lot about the Pro models, we don’t want you to forget about the Redmi Note 13. While being the “little brother” of the range, it still comes with industry-leading features such as an in-screen fingerprint reader, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED screen, ultra-thin bezels on that screen, a triple camera array of 108MP+8MP+2MP shooters and a 16MP selfie cam.

Get yours at Vodacom.

Like its big brothers, the Redmi Note 13 also has a huge 5 000mAh battery and, again, Redmi has included a fast charging option with a 33W charger in the box.

All three Redmi Note 13 Series devices are available in South Africa in the Midnight Black colour. The Redmi Note 13 can also be had in Ice Blue instead; the Redmi Note 13 Pro gets Forest Green; and and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is also available in Moonlight White.

All your smart devices on one contract

Creating a smart home couldn’t be easier, thanks to super-affordable contracts and bundles from Redmi and Vodacom.

Vodacom deal one.

Pay just R329 per month for the Redmi Note 13, R429 per month for the Redmi Note 13 Pro or only R699 per month for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Each contract is over 36 months and can be turned into a bundle from just R9 extra per month.

This gets you smart devices from Xiaomi such as wearables, robot vacuums, smart appliances and even smart fans. Xiaomi has been working tirelessly to create a seamless smart home ecosystem with its smart devices that you can control with your new Redmi Note 13 Series, or even with your voice.

Vodacom deal two.

While we encourage you to contact Vodacom today to find the best contract for you, we have to play favourites here and point out the great work of the robot vacuums. These tireless cleaners can be set up to work on a schedule so you can have the house cleaned while you sleep, while you’re at work or even in between load-shedding blocks. Xiaomi robot vacuums are all optimised to cover the most floor space with their included batteries, so you can even get a full clean done while the lights are out.

Vodacom deal three.

And we do mean a full clean, as Xiaomi robot vacuums can not just vacuum, but also mop. With a Redmi Note 13 Series phone in your pocket and a robot cleaning the house, it really does feel like we’re finally living in the future and, guess what? It costs much less than we thought.