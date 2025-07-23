Redwill ICT: Elevating your business

Redwill ICT has you covered.

In an era where digital agility defines your business trajectory, Redwill ICT (www.redwillict.co.za) equips you with the full stack of robust, scalable and secure ICT solutions tailored to modern enterprises. From powering your online presence to safeguarding your critical data, its suite of services has you covered.

1. Cloud services

Redwill ICT leverages cutting-edge cloud platforms to propel businesses into new digital heights. Whether you’re migrating servers, launching applications or enabling remote collaboration, the company's cloud infrastructure assures performance, scalability and peace of mind. www.redwillict.co.za/cloud

2. Domains and hosting

Establishing or upgrading your online identity is seamless.

Domains: Secure your .co.za domain R129/year, making it easy and affordable to anchor your brand online. www.redwillict.co.za/domains

Shared hosting: Choose from Starter up to Titanium plans with cPanel, daily backups, e-mail and database support – all backed by enterprise-grade uptime at competitive prices (eg, R39-R209/month). www.redwillict.co.za/hosting

3. VPS hosting

For businesses craving full control and advanced performance, Redwill ICT offers state-of-the-art VPS servers powered by AMD EPYC chips and Samsung enterprise SSDs. Enjoy options like:

Cloud VPS plans starting at R189/month (1 vCPU, 1 GB RAM, 25 GB SSD).

Scale up to R4 629/month for 16 vCPU, 32 GB RAM, 1.3 TB SSD, with IPv4/IPv6, private networking, root/VNC access and free monthly backups. www.redwillict.co.za/vps/

4. Cloud backup

Your data is the lifeline of your operations – and Redwill ICT ensures it’s always protected.

Cloud-hosted backups:

Automated, encrypted and managed via a web console.

Packages range from 100GB at R439/month to 1TB at R2 299/month, covering unlimited devices. www.redwillict.co.za/backup

Advanced backup options:

Per-device backup for physical servers (R399.99), virtual servers (R169) and workstations (R39).

Premium audit add-on available at R109/device.

Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace Backups:

Agentless cloud-to-cloud backups with granular restores.

Microsoft 365: R20/seat; Google Workspace follows a tiered seat-price model.

5. Microsoft solutions

Redwill ICT is a certified Microsoft Silver Cloud Productivity Partner:

Microsoft 365 deployment and optimisation.

Azure migration and management.

SharePoint implementation and customised cloud solutions. www.redwillict.co.za/microsoft-office-365/

Whether you’re streamlining collaboration in Microsoft 365 or harnessing Azure’s scalable computing power, Redwill ICT maps your needs to fit with precision.

Why Redwill ICT stands out

Scalable solutions: From entry-level domains to enterprise-grade VPS and cloud backup, services grow with your needs. Local reliability: South African-based infrastructure – great for speed, compliance and dedicated 24/7 support. Transparent pricing: Clear, bundled VAT-inclusive plans with no hidden costs. Full-stack expertise: One partner for cloud, backup, hosting, Microsoft platforms – and even fibre connectivity.

In summary

Redwill ICT is more than just a vendor; it’s your digital partner in cloud transformation. Its services – from domains to cloud backup and Microsoft productivity – are built on local reliability, enterprise-grade infrastructure and transparent pricing. Whether you’re a start-up launching your first website or a mature enterprise optimising data governance, Redwill ICT gives you the toolkit to thrive.