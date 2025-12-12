Reflex partners with Virtuozzo to launch cloud environment

The upcoming Virtuozzo production environment marks the beginning of a new phase for Reflex.

At First Distribution, we are proud to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to innovation and growth. One such partner, Reflex, has recently taken an exciting step forward by signing up with Virtuozzo to enhance its cloud service offering.

The next step in cloud innovation

Reflex, known for delivering enterprise-grade IT infrastructure with a client-first approach, is expanding its service capabilities through Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure (VHI). This marks a significant milestone in its journey to deliver flexible, scalable and efficient cloud solutions to clients.

With their first production environment going live in November, Reflex is positioning itself to offer greater control, cost-efficiency and performance across its cloud portfolio.

Why Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo was selected for its proven ability to deliver:

Flexible scalability – allowing Reflex to optimise its existing infrastructure while preparing for future growth.

– allowing Reflex to optimise its existing infrastructure while preparing for future growth. Self-service capabilities – empowering clients with more autonomy and real-time management options.

– empowering clients with more autonomy and real-time management options. Cost-efficiency – providing an affordable, high-performance platform without added complexity.

These strengths align perfectly with Reflex’s mission to offer solutions that combine innovation with practical value.

First Distribution’s role

As Virtuozzo’s distribution partner, First Distribution has worked closely with both teams to ensure a seamless onboarding process. Our role included:

Introducing Virtuozzo’s full capabilities to the Reflex team.

Supporting the planning and preparation phase ahead of deployment.

Providing ongoing technical guidance and enablement to ensure a smooth rollout in November.

Looking ahead

The upcoming Virtuozzo production environment marks the beginning of a new phase for Reflex. As the platform goes live, clients can look forward to a more dynamic and modern cloud experience — one that supports self-service, scalability, and future-ready innovation.

At First Distribution, we’re proud to walk this journey with Reflex and Virtuozzo — helping our partners build cloud solutions that unlock new possibilities for their clients and the market at large.