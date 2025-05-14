Refurbished tech: Making a smart choice for a greener future

Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive at Qrent, the IT remarketing division of InnoVent. (Image: Supplied)

Consumers and businesses are constantly striving for the latest and greatest technology. However, behind the pursuit of cutting-edge devices lies a significant environmental toll – one that often goes unnoticed. The production of new technology requires vast amounts of natural resources, energy and labour, contributing to both environmental degradation and significant carbon emissions.

With concerns about sustainability at an all-time high, companies are now looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on performance or innovation. Refurbished tech, such as the solutions offered by Qrent, presents an effective, affordable and eco-friendly alternative.

The refurbished computers and laptops market is set for remarkable expansion, driven by both cost-effectiveness and a growing commitment to sustainability. According to Credence Research, the market is projected to surge from USD 17 856.6 million in 2024 to USD 39 405 million by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period.

This growth underlines the increasing adoption of refurbished IT equipment by businesses, educational institutions and individual consumers as they seek to balance performance with environmental responsibility. The rising trend not only helps organisations reduce capital expenditures, but also supports circular economy initiatives by extending the life cycle of electronic products

As businesses face increasing pressure to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, refurbished tech is fast becoming a preferred choice for companies looking to cut costs while reducing their carbon footprints.

At Qrent, businesses can access high-quality, refurbished IT equipment that meets the demands of modern enterprises while simultaneously supporting sustainability initiatives. The company provides a range of refurbished devices, including computers, laptops and servers, ensuring that businesses can operate efficiently while minimising their environmental impact.

These devices are thoroughly tested and restored to like-new condition, offering the same reliability and performance as their brand-new counterparts but with a fraction of the carbon footprint.

Refurbished tech and the circular economy

The transition to a circular economy – a system that emphasises re-using, recycling and remanufacturing – has become a critical strategy in tackling the world’s waste crisis. The electronics industry is one of the largest contributors to this crisis, with e-waste being the fastest-growing waste stream globally.

By choosing refurbished technology from Qrent, businesses contribute directly to the circular economy. When companies choose to refurbish and extend the life cycle of their IT devices, they prevent valuable resources from ending up in landfills and reduce the demand for new products, thereby conserving raw materials and decreasing pollution.

Qrent's refurbishment process includes the responsible recycling of old components and ensures that all equipment is brought back to life in an eco-friendly manner. This not only helps in reducing waste but also plays a significant role in limiting the environmental impact of tech manufacturing.

Embracing circular economy strategies not only prolongs the lifespan of IT assets but also significantly cuts down the need for new manufacturing – thereby reducing carbon emissions. The 2024 Forrester Report on The Circular Economy & Sustainable Manufacturing reveals that a substantial share of firms are already reaping sustainability benefits: 38% have adopted innovative delivery and fulfilment options that minimise waste, 32% are improving waste management practices and 28% are focusing on more efficient material sourcing.

By opting for refurbished technology, companies can leverage these practices to lower reliance on virgin materials and the high emissions associated with producing new devices, marking a crucial step towards a greener, more sustainable IT procurement model.

Attaining your sustainability goals

Qrent provides businesses with sustainable IT solutions. The company not only supplies refurbished technology but also offers a comprehensive range of services that include equipment leasing, IT asset management and secure data destruction. Businesses can now gain access to a scalable solution that meets their IT needs while simultaneously supporting their ESG initiatives.

The company’s commitment to reducing e-waste is evident in its emphasis on responsible recycling and disposal practices. When companies dispose their old IT equipment with Qrent through their IT asset disposal solution, they can be confident that their devices will be decommissioned properly and re-used, ensuring that valuable materials like metals, plastics and glass are recovered and re-entered into the manufacturing cycle.

This process prevents toxic substances from polluting the environment and ensures that e-waste is managed in a safe, responsible manner.