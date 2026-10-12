Regenesys online high school opens in Joburg

Regenesys Online School is scheduled to start classes in January 2027. (Image: Regenesys)

Local education group Regenesys has established its first online school in Sandton, Johannesburg, ahead of its planned January 2027 opening.

The launch, which took place on Thursday, brought together representatives from education, government and the ICT sector to discuss how online learning can expand access to schooling.

The school says it has already registered more than 100 learners and will offer Cambridge International CAPS (Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement).

Catering for high school learners, it provides a Cambridge pathway from Lower Secondary through IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) Advanced Subsidiary Level and Advanced Level – qualifications that are recognised by universities worldwide.

Cambridge offers an internationally-oriented curriculum and qualifications, while CAPS follows South Africa’s national curriculum and leads to qualifications such as the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Amy Newsome, school territory manager for Southern Africa at Cambridge, said the school is among only three fully-approved Cambridge online schools in Southern Africa.

“Sub-Saharan Africa has 600 Cambridge schools and now with Regenesys, this is only the third fully-approved online school.

“The approval gives the school access to Cambridge syllabi, curricula, teaching support and regional teams as it prepares to offer international and South African qualification pathways to learners across Africa and beyond,” noted Newsome.

Regenesys is a South African private higher education institution based in Johannesburg that offers academic and professional learning programmes. It offers internationally recognised qualifications, ranging from higher certificates, to MBAs and doctorates.

Regenesys Online School is 100% online and is scheduled to start classes in January 2027.

According to the school, its model combines live, teacher-led lessons with a structured timetable, academic oversight, personalised learner support, and parental access to progress and attendance information.

Recorded lessons will also be made available for revision.

Also speaking during the launch, Thami Xango, CEO of Regenesys Online School, outlined the commitments underpinning the school’s teaching approach.

“These are: live lessons, individual attention for every learner and visibility for parents into their children’s progress. The model seeks to distinguish structured online schooling from platforms that primarily provide digital learning material for independent study. Learners will follow a timetable, attend classes and receive ongoing academic support while learning remotely,” noted Xango.

Chipo Chibaya, head of liaison and certification at the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute, said online delivery does not remove the requirements learners must meet to obtain the National Senior Certificate.

“Curriculum coverage, assessment and examination requirements remain applicable regardless of the learning environment,” Chibaya stated.

Regenesys Education founder and chairman Dr Marko Saravanja said the school's ambitions extend beyond academic performance, to developing learners with emotional and spiritual intelligence, compassion, humility and a sense of purpose.

The discussion highlighted that devices and internet access alone are insufficient to support successful online learning.

“Learners also need guidance, consistent routines and the skills to navigate digital environments safely,” said Saravanja.