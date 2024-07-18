Regent Business School intros postgrad BI qualification

Regent Business School now offers a postgraduate qualification in business intelligence.

Distance private higher education institution Regent Business School has introduced a postgraduate qualification targeted at training for a business intelligence (BI) career.

The postgraduate diploma addresses the urgent need for business managers to harness advanced data systems for strategic, cost-effective decision-making, according to the institution.

Furthermore, it aims to empower future business leaders with the skills necessary to thrive in the data-driven era, and opens an avenue into the MBA and Doctor of Business Administration programmes at Regent Business School.

Dr Shahiem Patel, dean of Regent Business School, comments: “This course was inspired by the growing necessity for business managers to drive decisions based on data generated by advanced internal systems.

“At a time marked by severe challenges on a global scale, our programme aims to empower professionals with the tools needed to not only remain competitive, but to thrive and sustain growth.”

Regent says the qualification, accredited at NQF Level 8, is an intensive one-year programme with a hybrid distance learning structure, so that students are able to balance studies and work.

The curriculum is divided into two semesters. In the first semester, students will delve into digital leadership, 21st century risk management, and information and knowledge management. The second semester focuses on managing BI and big data analytics, financial intelligence and business research.

The BI programme is open to individuals with a Bachelor’s Degree, advanced diploma, or equivalent qualification, along with at least two years of work experience and a minimum age of 23, says the business school.

“Upon completion of the programme, students are quipped to lead effectively in a digital environment, evaluate and utilise BI for operational success, implement big data management solutions, develop and apply modern risk management strategies, manage information systems to support business intelligence, integrate BI into financial management practices and conduct comprehensive business research.

“This diploma prepares students to handle business disruptions effectively and maintain organisational stability. By the end of the programme, students will excel in generating solutions through BI, steering their organisations towards data-driven practices.”

After completing the BI postgraduate diploma, students can pursue senior positions in careers, such as BI analyst, BI developer, computer systems analyst, data analyst and scientist.

For more information about Regent Business School’s BI programme, click here.