Register for ITWeb Security Summit 2024, sponsored by Liquid C2

Join us at the event to gain invaluable knowledge and insights into safeguarding your organisation's cyber assets effectively.

Join us at the highly anticipated ITWeb Security Summit 2024, sponsored by Liquid C2, taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg, from 4-5 June 2024.

In today's interconnected digital landscape, cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and frequency. It is crucial for security professionals to stay updated on the latest technologies, methodologies and skills to effectively predict and mitigate cyber attacks, understand the strategies and tools employed by threat actors, and navigate the ever-changing legal and compliance requirements.

At the 19th edition of the ITWeb Security Summit 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users. The summit will delve into the latest cyber threats facing African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers. Additionally, it will demystify emerging cyber security strategies in areas such as AI, blockchain, IOT, DevSecOps and more, providing valuable insights into enhancing organisational cyber resilience.

Don't miss this chance to learn more about Liquid C2's comprehensive cyber security portfolio, which includes advisory and consulting services, cyber resilience solutions and access to our esteemed cyber security experts and consultants renowned for their world-class vulnerability discoveries. Join us at the event to gain invaluable knowledge and insights into safeguarding your organisation's cyber assets effectively.

Register now to secure your spot and elevate your cyber security readiness. Use code SS2024-20 to get 20% off.

Learn more https://liquidc2.com/itweb24/