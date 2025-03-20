Registry Africa taps GoDaddy to increase market reach

The .africa domain name is now available on US-based web hosting company GoDaddy.

It says making the .africa domain available on GoDaddy will increase Africa’s digital ecosystem and cater to the rising international demand for connectivity with the continent.

“Having GoDaddy as our registrar increases our market reach and puts .africa at the top shelf for users to access,” says Lucky Masilela, CEO of Registry Africa.

The official registry operator and administrator of the .africa domain name launched in 2017.

GoDaddy, headquartered in Arizona, is regarded as the largest hosting provider in the world, hosting an estimated 15% of all web sites. It launched in SA in March 2019, targeting the small and medium enterprise market.

In SA, it has taken on the likes of Afrihost and MWeb. Globally, the company's rivals include Amazon Web Services and Google.

According to Registry Africa, the partnership with GoDaddy means the customer base – spanning millions of business owners’ organisations and entrepreneurs globally – can easily register and manage .africa domains.

Furthermore, the strategic partnership aims to empower entities seeking to establish or expand their digital footprint across Africa’s rapidly-growing markets, it says.

“The move comes as interest in Africa’s digital potential is growing internationally due to the continent’s youthful population, increased internet penetration and a surge in the start-up environment. The .africa domain, synonymous with regional identity, offers businesses a strategic tool to localise their online presence.

“This partnership coincides with a period of rapid expansion, exemplified by the surge in mobile internet adoption across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

