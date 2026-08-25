Regulated systems need more automation, not less

Automation is often perceived as a threat to oversight. (Image: BBD)

Caution is essential in regulated industries. But when that caution keeps organisations dependent on slow, heavily manual testing, it can create the very risk they are trying to avoid.

Today’s critical systems are deeply interconnected, spanning legacy infrastructure, cloud services, third-party providers and vast volumes of sensitive data. A change in one part of the environment can have unintended consequences elsewhere, while a missed defect in a payment workflow, claims process or customer onboarding journey can quickly become an operational, financial or regulatory problem.

Testing must therefore provide more than a final quality check. It must give organisations the confidence to keep changing complex systems without compromising the controls around them. Yet as manual regression cycles become longer and more difficult to scale, releases slow down, coverage becomes inconsistent and teams grow increasingly hesitant to make necessary changes.

Automation is often perceived as a threat to oversight. Implemented correctly, however, it can provide the consistency, traceability and evidence that regulated organisations need.

“There is a perception that test automation reduces oversight or makes compliance harder to manage,” says Akshay Deole, head of testing at custom software solutions provider BBD. “In reality, the opposite is true.”

When manual testing becomes the risk

The more complex a system becomes, the harder it is to check manually that a new change has not disrupted something that was already working. Testing teams face growing numbers of integrations, dependencies and business rules, often under pressure to complete regression cycles within shrinking delivery windows.

Repetitive testing also creates room for inconsistency. Scenarios may be interpreted differently, evidence captured unevenly or lower-priority tests dropped when time runs out. In a regulated environment, those gaps matter.

Automated regression testing changes the equation by repeatedly validating the workflows where failure would have the greatest impact. These could include payment processing, identity verification, claims validation, customer onboarding, access management or telecoms billing.

This does not mean automating every possible test. Attempting to do so often produces an expensive, unwieldy framework that teams struggle to maintain. The strongest strategies start with the processes that carry the greatest business and regulatory risk.

“Complexity is not a reason to avoid automation,” says Deole. “It is the reason automation becomes necessary.”

Auditability cannot be an afterthought

Speed alone is not enough. Regulated organisations must also be able to show what was tested, which requirement it related to, what the result was and whether the correct controls were followed.

When traceability is built into an automation framework, every execution can create its own evidence. Test assets are version controlled, results are logged and reporting becomes a continuous part of delivery rather than a scramble to reconstruct the record afterwards.

This can provide a more consistent audit trail than a collection of manually maintained spreadsheets, screenshots and disconnected testing artefacts. It also gives engineering, testing, compliance and business teams a clearer, shared view of whether a system is behaving as expected.

Automation does not remove governance from the process. Critical systems may still require formal sign-offs, segregation of duties and tightly controlled production releases. What changes is the quality of validation leading up to those decisions.

Embedding automated tests into delivery pipelines allows teams to identify defects earlier, when they are generally easier and less expensive to address. It also frees testing professionals from repetitive execution so that they can focus on the areas where human judgment matters more: exploratory testing, unusual scenarios, emerging risks and user experience.

Start with the risk, not the tool

Many automation initiatives go wrong before the first test is written because organisations begin with a tool rather than a clear view of what they need to protect. Others try to automate too much too quickly, overlook test data and environment consistency, or tolerate unreliable tests until teams stop trusting the results.

A better starting point is to identify a small number of high-risk, high-value workflows and build dependable regression suites around them. Traceable reporting and approval controls can then be incorporated before testing is gradually integrated into delivery pipelines and expanded to other areas.

Reliable automation is more valuable than clever automation. It should make the organisation’s existing controls stronger and its risks more visible, not introduce another layer of complexity that only specialists can understand.

The objective is not to release software faster at any cost. It is to make change safer and more predictable.

For regulated organisations, that distinction matters. Automation is no longer simply a way to reduce testing effort. As systems become more connected and the consequences of failure grow, it is becoming a critical means of maintaining control.

Hear more on how Akshay Deole sees the future of quality assurance.