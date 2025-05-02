Reimagining secure access in Africa: How SURF Security and Cyberrey are redefining the browser

How do we protect the browser?

As African enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys, one question looms large: how do we protect the browser – the modern enterprise’s gateway to the cloud?

Cyberrey is addressing that question by introducing a new breed of browser-based security through its partnership with SURF Security – offering secure access that’s purpose-built for today’s evolving IT environments.

The browser is the new endpoint

SURF Security isn’t just building another browser – it’s redefining the browser as a secure workspace. SURF enables organisations to gain deep visibility and control over browser activity, whether users are on managed or BYOD devices, working from the office or remotely, accessing corporate SaaS or internal web apps.

With SURF, enterprises can:

Eliminate shadow IT by controlling which apps users can access.

Prevent data leakage with DLP policies at the browser layer (copy/paste, uploads, downloads, screen capture prevention, watermarking, etc).

Secure third-party access without the need for VDI or complex VPNs.

Log and protect AI usage, enabling safe GenAI adoption.

Scan files for malware and PII before they ever reach the endpoint.

Designed for African enterprises

Partnering with Cyberrey allows SURF Security to bring this innovation to the African continent with the local expertise, support and services organisations need. Whether it’s a government agency in Kenya, a healthcare provider in Nigeria or a financial institution in South Africa, SURF adapts to each environment with flexible deployment models, including full on-premises options for regulated industries.

Built for the modern SOC

Unlike legacy tools that operate in silos, SURF integrates seamlessly into the SOC ecosystem – forwarding detailed logs to SIEMs, enabling real-time alerting and giving SOC analysts the context they need to respond faster. By securing the browser, SURF closes a blind spot many organisations didn’t know they had.

Explore the future of secure access with Cyberrey

Cyberrey will be on the ground at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, spotlighting how secure browser technology like SURF can transform access security for African enterprises. The team will be available to discuss use cases, deployment models and how this technology fits into a modern security stack.

Final word

The traditional web gateway model is no longer enough. SURF Security is delivering a browser built for the realities of hybrid work, modern threat landscapes and cloud-first IT. Together with Cyberrey, SURF Security is bringing this new category of cyber security to Africa – and redefining what secure access really means.