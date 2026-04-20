Reimagining TVET Colleges through digital transformation, smart learning infrastructure

Sizwe Africa IT Group Hikvision Even Flow Team.

This week’s official launch of the Gert Sibande TVET College 4IR Lab and Centre of Specialisation represents a major milestone in advancing the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) vision for modern, digitally enabled TVET institutions that respond to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The initiative highlights the value of strategic collaboration between government and the private sector in accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies that enhance teaching, learning and institutional performance within the TVET sector.

As one of the key service providers, Sizwe Africa IT Group, in partnership with Even Flow and Hikvision, delivered an integrated smart classroom solution aligned with DHET’s priorities of digital transformation, blended learning and improved access to quality, industry‑relevant education.

“Sizwe is excited to take its 360‑degree integrated smart classroom solution, including a learning management system, to market. We are grateful for the partnership with Gert Sibande TVET College and aim to scale this offering nationally in support of the goal of improving education and ultimately development outcomes in South Africa,” said Amit Makan, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Sizwe Africa IT Group.

Central to the solution is a state‑of‑the‑art Hikvision interactive panel, which enables lecturers to deliver engaging, multimedia‑rich lessons while supporting collaborative and learner‑centred teaching approaches. This directly aligns with DHET’s focus on modern educational methodologies that leverage technology to improve learner participation and educational outcomes.

To enhance the overall learning environment, the classroom is equipped with intelligent audio speakers featuring motion‑detection technology. This ensures optimal sound quality while promoting efficient use of classroom resources, contributing to an inclusive and responsive learning space that accommodates diverse learner needs.

Supporting DHET’s emphasis on institutional efficiency and digital administration, the solution incorporates facial‑recognition‑enabled access control that functions as an electronic class register. This innovation improves campus security, streamlines attendance management, reduces manual processes and enables accurate reporting.

A key feature of the system is the automatic recording and secure central storage of lessons, enabling flexible and blended learning. Recorded content can be accessed via secure links or QR codes, ensuring continuity of learning and supporting students who require additional revision time or are unable to attend classes in person.

This capability directly supports DHET’s objective of expanding access to education through digital platforms, while reducing barriers related to geography, time and infrastructure.

The establishment of the 4IR Lab and Centre of Specialisation underscores government’s commitment to strengthening the TVET sector as a driver of skills development, employability and economic growth. By integrating smart technologies into learning spaces, Gert Sibande TVET College is better positioned to prepare students for a technology‑driven labour market aligned to national development priorities.

Through its participation, Sizwe Africa IT Group reinforces the critical role of the private sector in enabling future‑ready infrastructure within public education institutions. The project serves as a scalable model for sustainable digital transformation across TVET colleges, demonstrating how innovation can be leveraged to improve teaching quality, operational efficiency and student success.