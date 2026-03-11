Reinventing the CFO: Thought leaders to examine the new role of CFOs in an AI era

Jordaan Burger

The finance function is being redefined, with AI, automation and cloud-native platforms driving much of that change. To unpack the trends and the finance function of the future, Sage is set to host an exclusive executive forum in Johannesburg next month.

Declaring the new-look CFO as CFO 3.0, Sage says the CFO of yesterday either functioned as a historian (CFO 1.0) or an analyst (CFO 2.0). Sage defines CFO 3.0 as a new breed of trailblazing finance leader who uses data and emerging technology to create a vision for the future. Sage notes that recent research indicates that 46% of financial decision-makers are already facing increased demand to provide overall business counsel, and 76% believe CFOs drive digital transformation for their business.

At Sage’s upcoming CFO of the Future Executive Forum, thought leaders will examine how today’s CFO operates at the intersection of strategy, technology and growth, and how this role will continue to evolve. The new CFO is tech-savvy, leveraging AI, automation and cloud-native platforms to move beyond the constraints of traditional finance and serve as a catalyst for enterprise-wide transformation, says Sage.

At this exclusive breakfast event, senior financial decision-makers in the financial services, insurance, hospitality, professional services and healthcare sectors will hear from award-winning economist Ndumiso (Hadebe) Kubheka how the CFO of the future will break the boundaries of traditional finance.

They will also learn more about finance professionals in an AI-powered future from Jordaan Burger, Managing Director: Africa & Middle East at Sage, and Gerhard Hartman, Regional Vice-President, Medium Business, Africa & Middle East at Sage. Tasneem Dajee, Manager Presales Sage Intacct at Sage, will present a demo, and Erika More, Sage Intacct Director, Africa & Middle East at Sage, will join the experts in a fireside chat.

Attendees will enjoy an opportunity to network with their peers and discover how intelligent, connected platforms unlock unprecedented scalability, sharpen decision-making and drive sustained performance.

The CFO of the Future Executive Forum will be held on 17 March at Summer Place, Hyde Park in Johannesburg. If you are C-suite or a senior financial decision-maker, register your interest in attending by going to https://www.itweb.co.za/event/cfo-of-the-future-2026/registration.