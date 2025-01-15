Remote-first Codekeeper achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification with BSI

Codekeeper achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. (Image: Supplied)

Codekeeper, a digital resilience provider that keeps business-critical software running and accessible, has successfully transitioned from ISO/IEC 27001:2013 to achieve certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022. This certification, awarded by BSI (British Standards Institution) on 19 November 2024, confirms that remote teams can implement necessary information security practices and meet regulations to protect sensitive information and manage cyber risk.

"Being remote isn't a reason to skip proven information security frameworks," said Janca van Heerden, Project Manager at Codekeeper. "We approached ISO/IEC 27001 with a simple goal: configure an information security system that works for how we actually operate. BSI partnered with us to make this happen. They didn't just audit us. They demonstrated their knowledge of the standard, helping us to understand the heart of the standard. We built a living, breathing ISMS that fits our remote reality and truly protects our clients."

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard, developed by the International Organization for Standardization, represents the latest evolution in information security best practices. Many assume this standard was designed with traditional office environments in mind. But Codekeeper's certification shows they adapt perfectly to modern, distributed operations. The key is developing the right processes – ones that turn remote work patterns into security strengths.

For Codekeeper, this meant putting information security expertise into practice. Remote operations all require clear processes for access, documentation and collaboration – Codekeeper combined these common requirements with security best practices to create an approach that simplifies ISO compliance for distributed teams and makes remote work more secure and efficient.

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director, Assurance IMETA, said: “This achievement demonstrates Codekeeper’s commitment to excellence in information security management and its dedication to establishing digital trust with its clients and stakeholders. The certification required input from all employees, driven by the leadership team. Congratulations to all those involved.”