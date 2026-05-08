Renewed strategy boosts GoTyme

GoTyme customers can now access upgraded banking features, including biometric login and free PayShap payments. (Image: Supplied)

GoTyme Bank has migrated one million customers to its new banking app in less than three months, as the digital bank accelerates its national expansion strategy.

In February, TymeBank announced it was rebranding to GoTyme Bank, introducing a new, redesigned app.

According to the company, the app is being rolled out in phases to ensure security and stability, featuring a modern design, improved performance, in-app human support and new features like MoreTyme, a buy-now-pay-later service for in-store purchases.

Customers were able to move to the new platform with minimal disruption, while banking information, balances and transaction histories were securely transferred, it says.

This comes amid the rollout of 27 new customer hubs across malls in Gauteng and the Western Cape, reinforcing the bank’s push to combine digital banking with in-person customer support.

“The one million GoTyme Bank customers who have successfully moved to the new app feels like a vote of confidence from the people who trust us to deliver on our promises,” says GoTyme Bank CEO Cheslyn Jacobs.

In November, the bank said it had reached eight million customers and it expects to add more than three million customers in 2026, increasing its customer base to between 11 million and 12 million.

The new app offers several customer-focused features, including a 10% savings rate, free PayShap payments under R5 000 and no charges on overseas card transactions.

Customers access the platform through biometric verification after downloading the app.

GoTyme Bank says it is expanding its physical footprint through dedicated customer hubs located mainly in shopping mall banking courts.

The bank also continues to expand its kiosks at Boxer and TFG stores, after exiting Pick n Pay stores last month.

According to the bank, the hubs provide hands-on assistance with account opening, card issuance and replacements, app support, account queries and product education.

“Above and beyond these functions, GoTyme Bank’s customer hubs are equipped to allow customers to ask questions in a comfortable environment and get real help from team members who understand the people we serve,” notes Jacobs.

Additional hubs will be launched in the coming months as it strengthens its “phygital” banking strategy, which blends physical and digital customer experiences, it notes.

Digital-only banks typically face challenges such as trust and customer acquisition, particularly in emerging markets, where face-to-face interaction remains an important part of financial decision-making, according to the Research in Digital finance journal.

This trust gap can slow on-boarding and limit adoption – a barrier which can also affect early tech-savvy users, it says.