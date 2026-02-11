Report: Build vs buy: The true cost of DIY IT solutions

whitepaper Build vs buy: The true cost of DIY IT solutions.

It’s one of the oldest questions in IT – do you build your own solution, or buy one that’s already built?

There are clear reasons to build: control, customisation, tighter integration with legacy infrastructure, specific compliance needs or simply a sense of ownership. For many teams, that hands-on approach aligns with how they like to work.

Others lean into buying. When time, security or headcount are tight, vendor solutions bring speed, dependability and scalability that internal teams may not have the bandwidth to replicate.

In practice, most organisations do both. They build where it makes sense and buy where it matters most. But the trade-offs between the two aren’t always obvious – especially when internal projects come with hidden costs or long-term complexity that isn’t visible upfront.

Exclaimer’s global survey of over 2 000 IT and security decision-makers unpacks the real trade-offs IT leaders face when deciding to build or buy. It looks beyond the initial scope to the broader impact on budgets, time, teams, compliance and growth.

If you’re deciding how to approach a new internal need, this data-driven perspective will help you make the smarter call.

