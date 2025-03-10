Report: Data Protection Trends Report 2024

whitepaper Veeam report.

In late 2023, an independent research firm surveyed 1 200 IT leaders and implementers on a wide range of their data protection challenges and strategies. This is the fifth annual release of the Data Protection Trends Report in its current methodology to quantify the challenges and drivers of the data protection industry, always using analyst and research firms to garner an impartial understanding of how data protection must continue to evolve.

2024 started off with IT teams having an interest in changing solutions and their own roles, which would either radically improve their cyber preparedness and compliance postures or further widen the expectations between what business units were expecting and what IT would be able to deliver.

Please download the report below.