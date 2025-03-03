Report: Ransomware Trends 2024

whitepaper This year’s report surveyed 1 200 respondents.

Each year, Veeam contracts independent research firms to survey IT leaders and implementers on various data protection topics. The surveys are intentionally not just Veeam customers, but a broad representation of the market. This is to ensure Veeam continues to develop solutions that understand top trends around where the market is headed.

The results of the surveys affect our product strategy and go-to-market methods, and hopefully help organisations engage in deeper conversations with colleagues and teams as they continually consider modernisations to their data protection and cyber-resiliency strategies.

This year’s report surveyed 1 200 respondents — comprised of CISOs (or executives with similar responsibility), security professionals and backup administrators — whose organisations suffered at least one ransomware attack in 2023 to assess different perspectives in the united fight against ransomware.

Ransomware continues to be a major reason that organisations experience business interruption. In the event of a ransomware attack, production data isn't the only victim, and the losses won't only be financial.

Threat actors now aggressively pursue an organisation’s backups, recognising that these are critical to recovery efforts. The 2024 Data Protection Trends Report revealed that 75% of organisations get hit by cyber attacks, and most report getting hit more than once.

In face of this, organisations must worry about the impacts such an attack will have on their reputation, productivity, insurance costs, and total financial impacts for the company — all of which can lead to data loss and, ultimately, a loss of trust from stakeholders. Protecting against complex risks means implementing modern, comprehensive security measures across all domains. This includes strategically aligned initiatives between IT and security teams, which have proven to ensure cyber resiliency across all attack surfaces — including your backup data.

