whitepaper Research report: IT Industry Outlook 2026.

Over the past 12 months, economic uncertainty has combined with a more measured approach to digital transformation, forcing companies to consider the future of their technology architecture. Artificial intelligence appears to be a significant part of the solution, but it is unlikely to reach its full potential without comparable investments in cyber security, data and infrastructure.

These investments, of course, are not limited to specific tools but also include the skills required to integrate those tools effectively. CompTIA’s IT Industry Outlook 2026 report examines the major trends that will drive technology and business strategy over the next 12 months. Education and evolution around tech components, along with deeper maturity in skills-based workforce approaches, will lead organisations towards their ultimate goals of automation and enhanced productivity.

Please download below to read on.