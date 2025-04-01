Research report: The secrets of successful CFOs

whitepaper Uncover three ways CFOs achieve business success.

Drawing from a rich tapestry of research, interviews with a broad spectrum of CFOs, and insights from industry experts, this report uncovers the three pivotal ways CFOs achieve business success:

1. Redefine influence – beyond budget management: Successful CFOs are expanding their roles beyond traditional budget oversight to foster cross-departmental collaboration. With a 30% increase in such collaborations over the last five years, CFOs are pivotal in enhancing teamwork and dismantling operational silos, redefining their influence.

2. Own the tech-finance fusion: Embracing the integration of technology and finance is key to elevating decision-making and operational efficiency. Despite 87% of CFOs experiencing regular stress, those who adeptly merge technology into their finance operations report a 20% higher satisfaction level in their roles, showcasing the significance of owning the tech-finance fusion.

3. Balance the ledger of life: The pursuit of a work-life equilibrium remains a formidable challenge, with only 27% of CFOs achieving a satisfactory balance despite 95% feeling successful professionally. This highlights the ongoing struggle to find harmony between professional achievements and personal well-being, emphasising the need for financial leaders to balance the ledger of life effectively.

