Subscribe
Sectors
Companies
About

Research report: The secrets of successful CFOs

Dive into the core competencies and visionary approaches that distinguish today’s most effective finance leaders in our latest report.
Issued by Sage
Johannesburg, 01 Apr 2025
Uncover three ways CFOs achieve business success.
whitepaper
Uncover three ways CFOs achieve business success.

Drawing from a rich tapestry of research, interviews with a broad spectrum of CFOs, and insights from industry experts, this report uncovers the three pivotal ways CFOs achieve business success:

1. Redefine influence – beyond budget management: Successful CFOs are expanding their roles beyond traditional budget oversight to foster cross-departmental collaboration. With a 30% increase in such collaborations over the last five years, CFOs are pivotal in enhancing teamwork and dismantling operational silos, redefining their influence.

2. Own the tech-finance fusion: Embracing the integration of technology and finance is key to elevating decision-making and operational efficiency. Despite 87% of CFOs experiencing regular stress, those who adeptly merge technology into their finance operations report a 20% higher satisfaction level in their roles, showcasing the significance of owning the tech-finance fusion.

3. Balance the ledger of life: The pursuit of a work-life equilibrium remains a formidable challenge, with only 27% of CFOs achieving a satisfactory balance despite 95% feeling successful professionally. This highlights the ongoing struggle to find harmony between professional achievements and personal well-being, emphasising the need for financial leaders to balance the ledger of life effectively. 

Please download the report below.

Share