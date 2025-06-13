Whitepaper Research report: Workforce and Learning Trends.

CompTIA’s sixth annual Workforce and Learning Trends provides an inside look at what keeps human resource (HR) and learning and development (L&D) leaders awake at night, and how they are prioritising talent management, skills-building strategies and more. The five key trends for the year ahead reflect the heavy focus on knowledge, skill and task (KST) validation in the face of a rapidly changing work landscape.

Key trends covered in the report:

Pace of technological change leads to new wave of skill shortages and gaps. Validating knowledge, skill and task (KST) grows in importance. Staff empowered to make own training decisions, for better or worse. Human-AI interactions challenge legacy approaches to learning and development. Essential digital fluency skills shape the future of work.

CompTIA’s Workforce and Learning Trends study was conducted via a quantitative survey fielded to a total of 1 109 HR and L&D professionals. The study includes responses and data segments covering the following regions: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, South Africa and the Benelux market (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg).

Please download the report below to learn more.