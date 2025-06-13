Research report: Workforce and Learning Trends.

CompTIA’s sixth annual Workforce and Learning Trends provides an inside look at what keeps human resource (HR) and learning and development (L&D) leaders awake at night, and how they are prioritising talent management, skills-building strategies and more. The five key trends for the year ahead reflect the heavy focus on knowledge, skill and task (KST) validation in the face of a rapidly changing work landscape.
Key trends covered in the report:
- Pace of technological change leads to new wave of skill shortages and gaps.
- Validating knowledge, skill and task (KST) grows in importance.
- Staff empowered to make own training decisions, for better or worse.
- Human-AI interactions challenge legacy approaches to learning and development.
- Essential digital fluency skills shape the future of work.
CompTIA’s Workforce and Learning Trends study was conducted via a quantitative survey fielded to a total of 1 109 HR and L&D professionals. The study includes responses and data segments covering the following regions: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, South Africa and the Benelux market (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg).
