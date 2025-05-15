Retail giant embraces cloud for its data architecture

Tableau Cloud is a fully managed SaaS offering.

One of the largest retailers in southern Africa and a JSE-listed company turned to Keyrus to assist with enhanced data visualisation capabilities that will drive better decision-making and improve overall business performance. The company had been utilising Tableau Server to manage and analyse its vast amounts of data.

Server management challenges

The client’s leadership was faced with the common challenges associated with maintaining on-premises infrastructure that significantly impacted both operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Among the key challenges had been:

Infrastructure maintenance. The need to maintain an on-premises Tableau Server required substantial investment in hardware, software updates and IT support. This ongoing requirement consumed considerable financial resources and time, detracting from the core business activities. Technical skill requirements. Managing the Tableau Server infrastructure necessitated a skilled technical team. Finding and retaining such talent proved to be a constant challenge, further complicating the management of the server environment. Mobile accessibility. Security constraints of the on-premises infrastructure hindered the seamless access to Tableau on mobile devices. This limitation restricted the client’s ability to leverage data insights on the go, impacting the agility and responsiveness of the business.

Cloud as a solution

Recognising these challenges, Keyrus's client engaged with its data architecture experts to migrate its data from Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud. This strategic move was aimed at alleviating the burdens of on-premises infrastructure while unlocking new capabilities offered by a SaaS solution.

Tableau Cloud emerged as the ideal solution to address client’s needs. As a fully managed SaaS offering, Tableau Cloud eliminated the need for costly infrastructure maintenance and the associated technical overhead. The migration to Tableau Cloud provided the following benefits:

Cost efficiency. By transitioning to Tableau Cloud, the retailer significantly reduced its operational costs related to server maintenance, hardware and IT staffing. The SaaS model allowed for a predictable, subscription-based expense, improving budget planning and allocation. Ease of access. Tableau Cloud's robust security and mobile-friendly architecture enables secure access to data insights from any device, anywhere. This enhanced accessibility empowered the client’s employees to make informed decisions in real-time, whether in the office or on the sales floor. Scalability and flexibility. Tableau Cloud offers the scalability to grow alongside the retailer’s data needs without the limitations of physical infrastructure. This flexibility ensured that the company could adapt to changing business requirements swiftly and efficiently.

“As Tableau Premier Partner, we have extensive knowledge of Tableau and have assisted many other clients with their Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud migrations. We understand the subtle differences between the products, and this ensures a smooth migration,” summarises Craig Andrew, Head of Data Analytics at Keyrus.

The indisputable benefits of cloud

A successful migration to Tableau Cloud can be complex, requiring meticulous planning and execution. The Keyrus team worked closely with the client to ensure a seamless transition, addressing several critical aspects:

Data migration and integrity. Ensuring that all data was accurately and securely migrated from Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud was paramount. This involved detailed planning and validation to maintain data integrity throughout the process.

Configuration and set-up. Setting up the new Tableau Cloud environment to mirror the existing Tableau Server set-up required careful configuration. This included replicating permissions, project structures and ensuring that all data sources and extract refreshes were correctly set up.

Support and issue resolution. During the migration, a few Tableau Support Case issues arose. The Keyrus team collaborated closely with Tableau Support to work through these challenges, ensuring that any obstacles were swiftly overcome. This collaborative approach was crucial in maintaining the project timeline and ensuring a successful migration.

“The migration from Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud transformed our customer’s data analytics capabilities,” says Andrew. “With Keyrus's expertise, the project was executed seamlessly despite the inherent complexities and challenges. Our team ensured a smooth transition, allowing our client to distil maximum benefits from Tableau Cloud,” concludes Andrew.

The client now enjoys a more cost-effective, agile and scalable data environment, empowering the company to harness the full potential of its data to further drive business success.

Keyrus is here to solve your business challenges through modern data solutions. It combines business and technical expertise to help its clients unlock the maximum value from their data. Keyrus makes data matter.