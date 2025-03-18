Retail sector authority intros online career guidance tool

The wholesale and retail sector training authority intros an online career guidance platform for young people.

An online platform has been launched to help young people with career guidance and job prospects in the retail sector.

Projected to be SA’s third-biggest economic sector, the wholesale and retail sector employs over 20% of the South African workforce.

The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA), which facilitates skills development within the sector, unveiled the platform to help young people make informed decisions about their careers, as well as serve as a tool to attract top talent.

According to a statement, the online career guidance platform is an interactive digital resource aimed at providing career advice, skills development information and learning pathways for youth and professionals in the wholesale and retail sector.

The platform was launched by higher education and training deputy minister Buti Manamela, who commended the W&RSETA for its commitment to career guidance, skills development and economic transformation.

“As we look toward 2030, especially within the medium-term development plan, we must continue strengthening partnerships between government, industry and education institutions, to ensure every young South African has the tools and knowledge to succeed,” says Manamela.

W&RSETA chairperson Reggie Sibiya adds: “The W&RSETA is unapologetic about transforming the wholesale and retail sector.”

The launch event also served to recognise 41 black skills development providers who achieved accreditation from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations to offer training in the retail industry.

As part of this initiative, W&RSETA has invested R10 million in a three-year project to support the providers, further promoting equal opportunities and sustainable livelihoods for those previously disadvantaged in the retail training landscape.