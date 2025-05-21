Rethink asset tracking: It’s not just about theft anymore

Beyond theft prevention.

In South Africa, asset tracking has long been synonymous with theft prevention. But in today’s complex logistics landscape, it’s proving to be much more than a security measure – it’s becoming a strategic advantage.

“South African businesses are starting to realise that asset tracking isn’t just about avoiding loss,” says Gregory Rood, CEO of Sigfox South Africa. “It’s about gaining full visibility across your supply chain so you can optimise operations, cut costs and serve customers better.”

Enter BOX ID, a powerful, scalable and cost-effective global asset intelligence platform. Powered by Sigfox’s 0G network, BOX ID blends GPS, WiFi and IOT technology to give businesses real-time tracking of their assets, no matter where they are in the world.

From real-time tracking to real business impact

BOX ID sensors are lightweight, durable and built to last for years without maintenance. Once attached to assets or packaging, they provide continuous visibility throughout the shipping journey, all without draining power or requiring heavy infrastructure.

The platform even creates a digital twin of the entire logistics chain. Features like geofencing trigger automatic alerts when assets move in or out of predefined areas. This is valuable for everything from tracking rental equipment to monitoring specialised manufacturing components – even understanding customer movement patterns in retail stores.

And the results speak for themselves:

95% reduction in asset shrinkage.

20% decrease in returnable packaging lead times.

15% reduction in tied-up capital.

Global case studies with local relevance

BOX ID isn’t theory – it’s proven in practice.

In Germany , a logistics company was about to purchase 10 000 new cages for Black Friday until BOX ID revealed it already had enough – they were just in the wrong place.

, a logistics company was about to purchase 10 000 new cages for Black Friday until BOX ID revealed it already had enough – they were just in the wrong place. In Australia , a beverage company used BOX ID to monitor beer levels in 140 000 kegs, enabling proactive refills and better customer service.

, a beverage company used BOX ID to monitor beer levels in 140 000 kegs, enabling proactive refills and better customer service. An Australian courier reduced parcel cage losses from hundreds to zero across 750 locations – in just a few months.

Flexible, fast and fully integrated

Designed with a low-code architecture, BOX ID is quick to deploy and easily tailored to different industries – from automotive and manufacturing to wholesale and healthcare.

The platform integrates effortlessly with existing ERP, MES and telematics systems, offering a single, unified view of your supply chain. It’s cloud-based, highly available and built to scale as your operations grow.

Analytics tools within the platform allow businesses to track distribution, turnaround times and process flows with precision. Retailers, for instance, are using BOX ID not just to monitor shopping trolleys, but to analyse how customers move through store layouts.

Built on Sigfox 0G – and beyond

At the core of BOX ID is the Sigfox 0G Network – a low-power, wide-area network (LPWAN) that keeps data flowing even in hard-to-reach locations. The system also supports cellular and satellite connectivity to cover every corner of your operation.

And because it’s technology-agnostic, BOX ID works with a wide range of identification tools and data sources – all aimed at delivering clean, reliable data for smart automation and decision-making.

In a world where logistics are only getting more complex, solutions like BOX ID are helping businesses do more than just keep track of their assets – they’re transforming how companies operate.

“Asset tracking is no longer a cost centre or a security measure – it’s a catalyst for business transformation. The companies that win tomorrow are the ones investing in visibility, agility and intelligence today,” says Rood.

So, if you’re ready to unlock visibility, cut costs and stay ahead of the curve, it’s time to think beyond theft prevention.

Turn your supply chain into a competitive advantage.

