Rethinking connectivity for SA businesses with Cambium

Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Businesses across South Africa require high-performance, scalable and cost-effective connectivity solutions to remain competitive. As demands for bandwidth-intensive applications, seamless communication and mission-critical services grow, reliable wireless broadband solutions are essential. Cambium Networks’ ePMP 4500 Series and Force 4525L Subscriber Module are designed to meet these evolving needs, offering connectivity in both urban and remote environments.

Across industries, from enterprises to service providers, businesses rely on uninterrupted, high-speed data transfer. Traditional wired solutions often fall short due to infrastructure limitations, high costs and long deployment times. Wireless broadband solutions like the ePMP 4500 Series provide an alternative, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity even in areas with limited fibre access.

A challenge is overcoming network congestion and interference in high-density environments. With growing demands for video streaming, cloud applications and IOT integration, businesses require wireless solutions that can handle multiple users and large data loads while maintaining low latency.

High-capacity, low-latency connectivity

The ePMP 4500 Series builds on Cambium Networks’ established reputation for high-performance wireless broadband. Designed for point-to-multipoint (PMP) connectivity, this solution is ideal for service providers, industrial networks and enterprises seeking to expand their coverage with minimal infrastructure investment.

The ePMP 4500 Series incorporates Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) and beam-forming technology, enabling it to transmit data to multiple subscriber modules simultaneously. This enhances network capacity, reduces congestion and ensures consistent high-speed performance. The system also features advanced interference mitigation, allowing it to function efficiently even in environments with heavy RF noise.

Additionally, the wide range of frequency options ensures flexible deployment, making it suitable for both rural and urban areas. Whether enabling connectivity in underserved regions or supporting high-density business districts, the ePMP 4500 provides a reliable solution.

Extending network reach

Designed to work seamlessly with the ePMP 4500, the Force 4525L Subscriber Module enhances connectivity across point-to-multipoint and point-to-point networks. With a latency of less than 5ms, this module is ideal for applications that require real-time responsiveness, such as VOIP communications and video conferencing.

The integrated 25dBi dish antenna ensures superior signal strength, making it well-suited for businesses operating in challenging environments. Its support for 1024QAM modulation enables higher data throughput, ensuring optimal performance for enterprise users who require robust, high-speed connectivity.

Security remains a priority, and the Force 4525L is equipped with enterprise-grade encryption to protect sensitive data. Additionally, Cambium Networks’ cnMaestro network management system allows businesses to monitor and optimise network performance from a single interface, reducing operational complexity.

Enabling business growth

From service providers expanding their customer base to enterprises optimising cloud-based operations, Cambium Networks’ ePMP 4500 Series and Force 4525L Subscriber Module offer scalable solutions tailored to business needs.

For ISPs, these solutions enable the efficient expansion of high-speed broadband, bridging connectivity gaps in remote regions. In the enterprise sector, they support growing demands for cloud applications, remote collaboration and IOT-driven operations. Public safety and utilities can leverage these technologies for real-time monitoring, ensuring secure and resilient communication networks.

With high throughput, low latency and cost-effective scalability, Cambium Networks is revolutionising business connectivity. Duxbury Networking is proud to distribute Cambium’s powerful connectivity solutions, ensuring that local businesses have access to next-generation wireless broadband technology.