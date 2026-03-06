Rethinking cyber resilience in SA IT environments

There is a fundamental shift in how cyber risk must be approached. (Image: DIOPOINT)

Cyber threats continue to escalate, ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and hybrid infrastructure environments are expanding across on-premises systems, virtualised platforms and cloud services. At the same time, local businesses face additional pressures such as load-shedding, regulatory requirements and an increasing reliance on digital systems to maintain operational continuity.

The result is a fundamental shift in how cyber risk must be approached.

For many organisations, the priority is no longer simply preventing an attack. The focus has moved towards ensuring that systems, data and infrastructure environments can withstand disruption and recover quickly when incidents occur.

This is where cyber resilience becomes essential.

The evolving cyber threat landscape

Ransomware remains one of the most disruptive cyber threats facing organisations globally, and South African businesses are increasingly being targeted.

Modern ransomware attacks do not only target endpoints. Attackers are now focusing on the infrastructure layer itself – compromising virtual environments, encrypting backup repositories and attempting to disable recovery capabilities.

Once attackers gain privileged access to infrastructure systems, the ability to restore operations can be severely impacted. This means that traditional backup strategies are no longer sufficient.

Organisations now need modern data protection architectures that include immutable backups, air-gapped recovery strategies and the ability to rapidly restore critical systems and virtual machines.

For CIOs and IT leaders, the conversation is shifting from simple backup to ensuring that infrastructure environments can continue to operate even when cyber incidents occur.

Infrastructure resilience is the foundation

Cyber resilience begins with a secure and resilient infrastructure environment.

Virtualisation platforms, storage systems and backup architectures form the foundation of modern IT environments. If these layers are not properly protected, organisations may struggle to recover systems after a cyber incident.

Enterprise infrastructure platforms such as those provided by Dell Technologies offer resilient compute and storage capabilities designed to support secure virtualisation environments and high-availability workloads.

When combined with modern data protection platforms such as Veeam, organisations can implement backup architectures that support immutable storage, rapid recovery and air-gapped protection models.

These technologies allow businesses to move beyond traditional backup and towards infrastructure environments that are designed to withstand and recover from disruption.

However, technology alone is not enough.

The effectiveness of cyber resilience strategies depends heavily on how these systems are designed, configured and maintained.

The role of specialised expertise

Implementing cyber-resilient infrastructure requires deep technical capability across multiple technology layers.

Diopoint works with organisations across South Africa to design, implement and support secure infrastructure environments built around leading enterprise technologies. As a Dell Titanium partner and Veeam Silver partner, the company maintains specialised OEM-accredited engineering resources capable of architecting resilient virtualisation environments and modern data protection platforms.

These certifications ensure that infrastructure and recovery architectures are implemented according to vendor best practices and enterprise standards.

In addition, Diopoint operates within ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 aligned governance frameworks, reinforcing disciplined service management and information security practices across its services.

With more than 15 years of experience and a national service footprint, the company supports organisations across multiple industries with infrastructure solutions, managed services and cyber resilience strategies tailored to each client’s operational environment.

Preparing for the next phase of cyber risk

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organisations must rethink how infrastructure resilience is designed.

Cyber resilience is no longer simply about maintaining backups. It requires secure virtualisation environments, resilient infrastructure platforms and modern data protection architectures supported by specialised expertise.

For South African organisations navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape, investing in resilient infrastructure foundations will remain one of the most important steps in protecting operational continuity and long-term growth.