Craig Brunsden, CEO of Axiz.

Most organisations have a disaster recovery plan. The more important question is: will it deliver when the business actually needs it?

As businesses become increasingly digital, interconnected and dependent on technology to serve customers and operate, resilience can no longer be treated as an insurance policy sitting in the background.

BOATech has invested in and deployed a disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) environment at Equinix Johannesburg, creating a platform from which organisations can rethink how they prepare for disruption and protect the continuity of critical business operations.

This is not simply another conversation about backup. It brings together BOATech’s solution and service expertise with Equinix digital infrastructure, enabling a more strategic conversation around what needs to recover, what matters most to the business and whether existing recovery strategies remain aligned with today’s operating realities.

The question is no longer: “Are we backed up?”

It is: “If disruption happened today, how ready would our business be to continue?”

For organisations whose operations increasingly span applications, infrastructure, clouds and geographies, that is a question worth asking.

Beyond disaster recovery, the solution provides a foundation for broader digital transformation initiatives. By leveraging Equinix's carrier-neutral infrastructure and rich ecosystem of technology partners, customers can extend their environments to support hybrid multicloud strategies, low-latency interconnection and future AI-ready workloads as business requirements evolve.

BOATech’s deployment at Equinix creates an opportunity for customers to connect to a rich customer ecosystem and advance their current thinking around disaster recovery to consider resilience as part of a broader digital strategy. And as customer requirements evolve beyond South Africa, the relationship with Equinix provides a foundation for conversations that can extend across the world.

Axiz supports the route to market through its distribution and partner ecosystem, helping extend the BOATech proposition deployed at Equinix to a broader community of partners and customers.

"Disaster strikes in seconds. A ransomware attack, a power failure, a flood or a single human error can bring your systems, your customers and your revenue to a halt before you have time to react. With BOATech Disaster Recovery as a Service, you’re back in minutes, not days. We replicate your critical workloads continuously to secure enterprise-grade infrastructure through our partnerships with Equinix and HPE, and we test your recovery plan before you ever need it. When the worst happens, we fail you over fast, so your teams keep working, your customers keep transacting and your reputation stays intact. Downtime is no longer a risk you have to live with. It’s a risk BOATech takes off your plate," says Boas Chauke, CEO, BOATech.

"Business resilience is no longer something organisations can afford to think about only when disruption occurs. As technology environments become more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, organisations need confidence that they can continue operating, serving customers and protecting critical business functions under any circumstance. Through the collaboration between Axiz, BOATech and Equinix, we are bringing together trusted expertise, proven infrastructure and a strong partner ecosystem to help businesses build that confidence,” says Craig Brunsden, CEO, Axiz.

Axiz believes lasting success is built on strong relationships, and the company is committed to helping its partners create greater value for customers while building more resilient businesses for the future, he adds.

The message behind the deployment is simple: disruption may be unpredictable. Your readiness shouldn’t be.

On the deployment within Equinix, Sandile Dube, Managing Director for South Africa at Equinix, said: “When it comes to a business’s digital infrastructure, disaster recovery should not simply be treated as an insurance policy sitting in the background. That’s why implementing BOATech’s Disaster Recovery as a Service within Equinix’s JN1 data centre in Johannesburg helps organisations take a more proactive approach to resilience, protecting critical applications and data while enabling faster recovery from disruption. Our JN1 facility provides an ideal environment for BOATech’s DRaaS deployment, with a growing ecosystem of networks, cloud, content and digital service providers delivering the connectivity and infrastructure businesses need to thrive."