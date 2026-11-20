Rethinking software testing. (Image: AI-enhanced)

As organisations face growing pressure to deliver software faster and maintain quality across increasingly complex applications, software testing is becoming an important part of the wider conversation around digital delivery.

Traditional testing approaches can require significant manual effort, from creating test scripts and maintaining automation to expanding coverage as applications change. For teams working across multiple applications and development environments, these demands can make it difficult to keep pace with delivery priorities.

Artificial intelligence is creating new possibilities for how organisations approach software quality. Rather than simply assisting testers with individual tasks, autonomous AI testing aims to take on more of the testing life cycle, including test generation, execution and ongoing quality validation.

Appvance IQ (AIQ) is an example of this approach. Its AI-powered platform combines test generation, execution and governance within an enterprise quality platform. Through GENI, natural-language test cases can be converted into Playwright Python scripts, while its AI-driven capabilities can explore application states and identify additional testing scenarios beyond those already defined.

The platform supports testing across web, mobile, desktop, APIs, SQL, performance, load and security environments, with centralised execution, reporting and auditability supporting enterprise testing requirements.

For organisations, the opportunity is not simply to automate more tests. It is to improve visibility into application quality, reduce repetitive testing work and give engineering and QA teams more time to focus on complex issues and delivery priorities.

Through its partnership with Appvance, Ovations helps organisations assess their testing environments, develop adoption roadmaps, integrate AIQ into existing delivery toolchains and support teams through implementation, enablement and ongoing optimisation.

Understanding where autonomous testing can add value starts with understanding the current testing environment, its challenges and the outcomes an organisation wants to achieve.

Explore the Appvance x Ovations four-part e-guide series for insights into modern software testing, test automation and AI-driven quality assurance.

Access the e-guides