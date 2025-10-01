Rethinking the blue-collar employee experience: Lessons from SA’s leading employers

The world of work is changing at an unprecedented pace. Across industries, HR leaders are rethinking how to engage and support employees in a way that goes beyond pay and job security. Nowhere is this more evident than in the experiences of blue-collar employees – often the backbone of operations, yet historically overlooked in organisational transformation strategies.

Top Employers Institute's Blue Collar Employee Experience Report highlights the urgent need to create more meaningful, connected and future-ready workplaces for frontline employees. To bring these findings to life, Top Employers Institute recently sat down with HR leaders from Sanlam and Tsebo Solutions Group in a podcast series that explores practical strategies for building purpose, engagement and growth opportunities across the workforce.

Why the blue-collar experience matters

Blue-collar employees represent a critical portion of the workforce. From frontline service staff to operational teams in manufacturing, logistics and facilities management, they directly impact customer experience, business resilience and brand reputation.

The institute's research shows that:

Only 55% of blue-collar employees feel that their pay reflects their value.

feel that their pay reflects their value. Yet engagement and retention rise dramatically when work feels meaningful and connected .

and . Employees increasingly look for flexibility, growth opportunities and recognition, alongside fair compensation.

The implications are clear: organisations that fail to address the unique needs of blue-collar employees risk losing talent, productivity and competitiveness. Those that get it right, however, can unlock higher engagement, stronger loyalty and future-ready capabilities.

First episode with Sanlam – Bridging blue and white collar workforces

In conversation with Ayesha Davids-Bassadien, Organisational Effectiveness Manager at Sanlam, the focus was on creating a unified employee experience across diverse workforce segments.

Key takeaways from Sanlam:

Connection and engagement: Sanlam is actively creating structured opportunities for employees at all levels to build meaningful workplace relationships. These initiatives go beyond formal meetings and foster authentic collaboration across blue- and white-collar teams.

Sanlam is actively creating structured opportunities for employees at all levels to build meaningful workplace relationships. These initiatives go beyond formal meetings and foster authentic collaboration across blue- and white-collar teams. Purpose at work: Employees are motivated not only by pay but also by the sense that their work contributes to something greater. Sanlam ensures that staff at every level understand how their roles impact both the organisation and wider society.

Employees are motivated not only by pay but also by the sense that their work contributes to something greater. Sanlam ensures that staff at every level understand how their roles impact both the organisation and wider society. Safety and communication: Operational resilience depends on clear, consistent communication. Sanlam invests in communication structures that promote both employee well-being and business continuity.

Operational resilience depends on clear, consistent communication. Sanlam invests in communication structures that promote both employee well-being and business continuity. Preparing for the future: As AI and digital transformation reshape industries, Sanlam is investing in skills training and career pathways that equip employees for long-term success.

Davids-Bassadien emphasised that flexibility is emerging as a powerful driver of engagement, often rivalling financial incentives. By balancing operational demands with employee needs, Sanlam is building a more resilient and motivated workforce.

Episode two with Tsebo Solutions Group – Empowering the frontline

The Top Employers Institute's discussion with Elanie Kruger, Group CHRO at Tsebo Solutions Group, highlighted how blue-collar employees can thrive when given purpose, community and growth opportunities.

Key takeaways from Tsebo:

Purpose beyond pay: While compensation remains important, Tsebo recognises that engagement increases dramatically when employees feel their work is meaningful. Initiatives that highlight impact and contribution play a crucial role.

While compensation remains important, Tsebo recognises that engagement increases dramatically when employees feel their work is meaningful. Initiatives that highlight impact and contribution play a crucial role. Community and belonging: For many blue-collar employees, the workplace is their primary social environment. Tsebo fosters connection through team-building, recognition and initiatives that build community on the frontline.

For many blue-collar employees, the workplace is their primary social environment. Tsebo fosters connection through team-building, recognition and initiatives that build community on the frontline. Flexibility and retention: Providing greater control over schedules and work-life balance, while meeting operational needs, has proven to be a critical retention tool.

Providing greater control over schedules and work-life balance, while meeting operational needs, has proven to be a critical retention tool. Future skills: As frontline roles evolve, Tsebo is redesigning the employee experience to ensure staff remain motivated, skilled and ready for the future of work.

Kruger also underscored the importance of sharing practical HR lessons. By focusing on connection, purpose and development, HR leaders can unlock higher engagement and reduce turnover in blue-collar segments.

The bigger picture: Building a better world of work

The stories from Sanlam and Tsebo align strongly with the findings of the Top Employers Institute's Blue Collar Employee Experience Report. Together, they paint a clear picture:

Engagement is no longer about pay alone – it’s about connection, flexibility and growth.

Organisations that empower frontline employees with skills, purpose and community will be best positioned to thrive in the future of work.

HR leaders must actively design experiences that are inclusive of all employee groups, recognising that blue-collar employees are critical drivers of business performance and resilience.

Top Employers Institute believes that certification, benchmarking and shared best practices provide organisations with the insights they need to continuously improve the employee experience. Through its global community of certified top employers, it sees how forward-thinking HR strategies can drive both organisational success and employee fulfilment.

The challenge for HR leaders today is not just to retain talent but to create environments where employees – blue-collar and white-collar alike – feel connected, valued and prepared for the future. As Sanlam and Tsebo Solutions Group demonstrate, organisations that prioritise purpose, engagement and development can transform the blue-collar experience into a powerful source of resilience and growth.

