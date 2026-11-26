Reunert group CEO Anthonie de Beer. (Image supplied)

Reunert has culled more than 200 jobs across its cable and renewable energy businesses as it restructures operations following a “disappointing” financial year, with the changes affecting about 3% of its workforce.

The engineering and technology group, which employs about 6 500 people, has restructured its cable operations amid sluggish investment in South Africa’s electricity distribution infrastructure and stepped back from being a major player in renewable energy construction, CEO Anthonie de Beer told ITWeb after the company published its annual results this week.

The job cuts affected more than 100 employees in the cable businesses, with a similar number affected in renewable energy.

De Beer said the group has taken action to address the pressure on its businesses, while positioning itself to capitalise on growth opportunities in areas where it believes it has a competitive advantage.

Reunert’s headline earnings fell 48% in the year to September, as weak infrastructure demand, rising commodity prices, currency movements and delayed defence orders weighed on the group’s performance.

The JSE-listed technology and engineering group reported headline earnings per share of 339 cents for the year ended 30 September, down from 649 cents in the previous financial year.

“We own up to a disappointing year, but we’re taking a lot of action. We’ve made decisions to restructure elements of our business and we’ve also made decisions to invest behind other parts of our business,” he said.

Reunert’s operating profit declined by 44% to R852 million, according to De Beer, who said the group is now focused on expanding its capabilities and market access across its electrical engineering, technology and project-related businesses.

The slowdown in South Africa’s electricity distribution infrastructure rollout put pressure on the group’s cable operations during the year, he said, pointing to delays in municipal execution and interruptions to funding for some municipalities.

The constrained environment prompted Reunert to restructure its cable businesses to lower their cost base and ensure they could remain profitable if market conditions persisted.

“We’ve taken that knock, which will at least set our cost base at a level where, if the environment remains the same, we can be profitable and make more out of it,” he said.

The group also took impairments in certain businesses after reassessing their longer-term prospects, reflecting increased risk around the value and timing of customer orders as a result of the conflict in the Middle East.

In renewable energy, Reunert has decided against pursuing a major role in construction, citing thin margins and project delays that make it difficult to sustain fixed costs while waiting for projects to generate returns.

De Beer said the group is focusing on other parts of its renewable energy operations.

Despite the decline in earnings, Reunert maintained its dividend, returning more than R600 million to shareholders.

De Beer said the group’s balance sheet and cash generation remained strong enough to support the payout.

Order pipeline

De Beer said the group is seeing stronger order momentum in its applied electronics business, which is largely focused on defence, as well as in its circuit breaker operations.

Applied electronics order book growth was about 25% year-on-year, and more than 50% when taking into account developments over the final two months of the period and orders secured after year-end, he said.

The group is also seeing strong international orders in its circuit breaker business, providing opportunities for growth, as it seeks to expand in markets where it believes it can compete effectively.

AI spending

Reunert is also investing in artificial intelligence (AI), both to improve internal efficiency and to develop solutions for customers across its technology, defence and energy businesses.

De Beer said the group has deployed more than 1 000 AI licences internally, with use cases spanning finance, legal, human resources, internal controls and customer-facing operations.

The group is also developing bespoke AI and data analytics solutions for clients, including in its defence operations.

He said one AI-related project completed for a defence customer generated enough profit to cover the group’s broader AI investment.

“We are absolutely focused on leading AI and technology development in our business, but also in the customer base that we service,” he said.

R500m delay

Reunert’s results were also affected by logistics disruptions and delays to orders, including challenges at ports and developments in Middle East defence markets.

De Beer said the group estimates about R500 million in orders have been delayed by a few months, with disruptions affecting both the movement of products into South Africa and the delivery of defence orders into certain international markets.

The delays include disruptions at local ports and challenges related to defence markets in the Middle East.

He said the delays have affected the timing of orders, rather than necessarily eliminating the underlying demand.