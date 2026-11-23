The difficult trading environment affected all three of Reunert’s operating segments. (Image source: iStock)

Reunert’s headline earnings fell 48% in the year to September, as weak infrastructure demand, rising commodity prices, currency movements and delayed defence orders weighed on the group's performance.

The JSE-listed technology and engineering group reported headline earnings per share of 339 cents for the year ended 30 September, down from 649 cents in the previous financial year.

Operating profit declined 44% to R852 million, from R1.515 billion, while revenue slipped 2% to R13.554 billion.

The difficult trading environment affected all three of Reunert’s operating segments, with its Electrical Engineering business bearing the brunt of weak infrastructure-related demand in South Africa.

Volumes at African Cables, the group’s South African power cable business, fell 20% year-on-year as government infrastructure investment remained below expectations and higher copper prices dampened customer demand.

Reunert says global copper prices increased 33% during the year, while aluminium prices rose 24%. The higher input costs prompted customers to defer power cable orders and put pressure on margins.

The group’s Zambian cable operation, Zamefa, also faced pressure from subdued demand and the appreciation of the Zambian kwacha against the US dollar.

Electrical Engineering revenue increased 2% to R7.781 billion, but operating profit plunged 61% to R176 million.

The ICT segment, which contributed 60% of the group’s segment operating profit, recorded a 17% decline in operating profit to R530 million, while revenue fell 5% to R3.696 billion.

Reunert attributes the weaker performance partly to operational challenges at a Nashua franchise and delays in large enterprise contracts, which were only concluded after the financial year-end.

In its Applied Electronics segment, revenue declined 14% to R2.240 billion, while operating profit fell 30% to R358 million.

The business was affected by delays in defence orders and deliveries linked to the Middle East conflict and associated supply-chain disruptions.

However, Reunert says underlying demand in its defence business remained resilient, with its order book increasing 25% during the year. Some 61% of the order book was attributable to export markets.

The group estimates its defence order book, including contracts secured after September, exceeds R3 billion, with most of the work expected to be executed in the 2027 financial year.

Despite the earnings decline, Reunert maintains its final dividend at 293 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 383 cents, unchanged from 2025.

Cash generation remained relatively strong, with free cash flow of R878 million, while the group ended the year with net cash of R713 million.

Strategic shift

Reunert says it had completed a strategic review during the year, aligning its businesses with three growth areas: electrification and energy resilience, digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI), and safety, security and defence.

In ICT, the group plans to expand its connectivity, digital and AI capabilities, while its Applied Electronics business will focus on converting its defence opportunity pipeline into executable orders.

It is also pursuing international expansion, with revenue generated outside South Africa accounting for 38% of group revenue, or R5.105 billion.

Reunert says the 2027 financial year will focus on disciplined investment and execution, subject to no material deterioration in the macro-economic environment.

The group also increased its effective stake in ICT consultancy IQbusiness from 67% to 75.5% after the latter repurchased and cancelled shares held indirectly by management shareholders for approximately R97 million.

The transaction took effect on 30 October and will be accounted for as a transaction with non-controlling interests, without an impact on profit or loss.