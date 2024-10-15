Reunert finalises IQbusiness, +OneX merger

Adam Craker, CEO of iqbusiness.

JSE-listed Reunert Group has completed the merger of its subsidiaries – IQbusiness and +OneX – into a business and technology services “digital integrator”.

In a statement, Reunert says the merger comes under a united, refreshed iqbusiness brand; the introduction of a new tech design, build and operate division; as well as an innovation agency.

In April, Reunert announced it was looking to merge its subsidiaries into a single client-focused business, that brings together almost 1 500 team members.

Under the deal, IQbusiness will form part of the Solutions and Systems Integration cluster of Reunert ICT. Since July 2023, both companies have co-existed as subsidiaries in this cluster.

Reunert last year acquired a 74.2% stake in local technology consultancy firm IQbusiness for an undisclosed amount.

IQbusiness was founded in South Africa in 1998, as an independent management and technology consultancy firm, by a group of individuals from global consulting companies.

In today’s statement, the JSE-listed group says iqbusiness is the digital integrator within the Reunert ICT segment, and is led by Adam Craker as CEO.

The merged entity, which holds a level one B-BBEE certification, combines leadership teams, with Rob Godlonton and René Bredenkamp from +OneX now as the managing partner of Solutions Services Group and chief financial officer of iqbusiness, respectively.

A new division, “iqx”, emphasises the technology capabilities in the merger and the “midnight” agency brings focus to client innovation and digital ecosystems, says the group.

According to Reunert, integration of the broader leadership team ensures the merger has streamlined client and market-facing activities to provide a seamless experience for customers.

“This merger marks a milestone for both businesses, creating enhanced career paths for our teams and positioning us to compete globally for top talent, while ensuring we deliver end-to-end business and technology solutions to our clients,” comments Godlonton.

“I am proud of our achievements since forming +OneX and excited that our next chapter through iqx, midnight and the broader iqbusiness brands is about unlocking potential – within our people, for our clients, and across the markets we serve locally and internationally.”

“I am incredibly excited and honoured to lead this new chapter in advancing our home-grown business and technology services provider, from right here in South Africa, to the world,” says Craker.

“This merger is more than just a strategic move – it’s the realisation of a bold vision to create a powerhouse that will redefine the landscape of our sector.

“What excites me most is the scale of what we can achieve together, as South Africa enters a new investment cycle and growth trajectory.”

Graeme Eddey, Reunert ICT segment CEO, adds: “This merger to create our digital integrator is a key pillar of Reunert’s strategic growth initiatives within the ICT segment.

“Alongside Nashua, Skywire, ECN and Quince, the launch of iqbusiness, augmented by iqx and midnight, create synergies that enable us to advance our business solutions, both locally and internationally.”