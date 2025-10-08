REVEALED: Public Sector CIO of the year award shortlist

Pandelani Munyai, Transnet, and Kutlwano Chaba, South Africa Local Government Association.

ITWeb Brainstorm is proud to announce the shortlist of finalists for the Public Sector CIO award for 2025.

The award, run in partnership with MTN Business, has been launched this year for the first time, and celebrates the key role that the public sector CIO community plays in delivering services to the country’s citizens.

For a period of two weeks, nominations for the award were open to the ICT community, who were encouraged to recommend candidates they felt had demonstrated significant impact over the past 12 months. After much deliberation over the supplied nominations the Brainstorm panel of judges has selected a shortlist of four CIOs.

The shortlisted CIOs are:

Kutlwano Chaba, South Africa Local Government Association;

Pandelani Munyai, Transnet;

Tando Luyaba, Office of the Information Regulator; and

Warren Hero, South African Revenue Service.

ITWeb’s Senior Consulting Editor, Ranka Jovanovic, said: “It is a privilege to judge these awards, which aim to highlight tech excellence in the public sector. The number of nominations and the calibre of candidates reflect the growing importance of technology in government's service delivery.”

Warren Hero, South African Revenue Service, and Tando Luyaba, Office of the Information Regulator.

Jovanovic is joined in the judging panel for the Public Sector CIO 2025 award by Matthew Burbidge, editor, Brainstorm magazine, as well as Dr Stanley Mpofu, CIO, University of Witwatersrand, who last year won the Brainstorm CIO Decade of Service Public Sector award.

The shortlisted candidates have all been interviewed and the winner will be announced at the CIO Banquet to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff, Johannesburg on 16 October.

In addition to the award for Public Sector CIO 2025, Brainstorm is also handing out an award for the Enterprise CIO 2025, which recognises excellence of technology leaders in the private sector. The shortlist for that award will be announced tomorrow.