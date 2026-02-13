Revolutionising hybrid collaboration: Nology launches Logitech Rally Board 65 for modern business spaces

Nology, a leading value-added distributor in southern Africa, has unveiled the Logitech Rally Board 65, all-in-one collaboration solution engineered to simplify connectivity and enhance team productivity in enterprise environments.

This launch marks a significant milestone in workplace technology, bringing South African businesses a single, unified solution that transforms traditional meeting rooms into intelligent, interactive collaboration spaces.

Simplifying collaboration for the modern enterprise

The Logitech Rally Board 65 redefines the meeting experience by integrating everything a business needs to run efficient hybrid meetings, a 65-inch 4K touchscreen display, AI-powered camera system, beamforming microphone array and premium audio speakers into one sleek, easy-to-deploy unit.

Built for platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, it delivers a consistent and intuitive meeting experience across locations, enabling remote and in-room participants to collaborate seamlessly.

“The Rally Board 65 isn’t just another meeting device, it’s a productivity accelerator,” says Dirk Schreuder, Business Unit Executive for Audio Visual and Video Collaboration at Nology. “It addresses the biggest challenges our B2B customers face: complexity, inconsistent video quality and time-consuming set-ups. With the Rally Board 65, collaboration becomes effortless, scalable and reliable.”

Smart technology, smarter workspaces

The Rally Board 65’s design philosophy is simple – one device, endless possibilities. Its integrated 4K touchscreen allows teams to annotate, whiteboard and share content in real-time. Meanwhile, Logitech’s advanced AI technologies, RightSight 2 (auto-framing and speaker tracking) and RightSound 2 (noise suppression and voice enhancement) create an engaging, lifelike meeting experience.

For businesses looking to monitor and optimise their workspaces, built-in occupancy, temperature, humidity and air-quality sensors feed into Logitech Sync, providing valuable data insights to facilities and IT managers. This makes it ideal for organisations focused on smart workplace transformation and energy efficiency.

Flexible deployment for any meeting space

Designed for agility, the Rally Board 65 can be wall-mounted, placed on a stand or set on a mobile cart, adapting to any room layout. Whether it’s a boardroom, training room or open collaboration zone, businesses can scale and standardise their meeting technology easily across multiple sites.

Key business advantages:

All-in-one collaboration system – no separate components needed.

– no separate components needed. Faster deployment – minimal cabling and IT support required.

– minimal cabling and IT support required. Enterprise-grade audio and video performance

Multi-platform support – Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet

– Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet Real-time workplace analytics via Logitech Sync

Modern aesthetic with flexible mounting options

Dual orientation for maximum flexibility

A key differentiator of the Logitech Rally Board 65 is its unique dual orientation capability, designed to support a wider range of modern work environments. This feature allows the Rally Board to flip 180 degrees, repositioning the camera either at eye level or below the screen.

This flexibility makes it equally effective in standard seated meeting rooms as well as open plan, stand-up or huddle spaces, ensuring natural eye contact and more inclusive engagement for all participants. By adapting to how teams actually meet and collaborate, the Rally Board 65 delivers a level of deployment versatility that sets it apart from competing all-in-one collaboration solutions.

Driving digital transformation with Nology

As hybrid work becomes the foundation of modern business operations, Nology continues to lead the charge in delivering future-ready collaboration solutions to the African enterprise market. Through its partnership with Logitech, Nology provides local expertise, reseller enablement and technical support, helping businesses design, implement and manage high-performance meeting spaces that drive real ROI.

“Our focus is to enable South African organisations to collaborate without limits,” adds Dirk Schreuder. “The Logitech Rally Board 65 empowers teams to connect better, think faster and work smarter – all through a device that’s intuitive and impactful.”

Availability and business enquiries

The Logitech Rally Board 65 is now available in South Africa exclusively through Nology’s authorised partner network. Businesses and integrators interested in demo sessions, bulk procurement or technical consultations can contact Nology directly.

Click here to download the datasheet.

For enquiries:

sales@nology.co.za

www.nology.co.za