Revolutionising network automation

South African businesses are reliant on secure and agile network infrastructure to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced connected world. Network automation tools have become increasingly popular as a more effective way of optimising these environments. But with so many options, what are some of the standout features to consider?

Traditional networks are often complex and inflexible. This results in high operational costs and slower response times. With agility and efficiency becoming the new buzzwords in business, legacy systems can no longer keep up with the demands of modern businesses. Network automation provides a streamlined approach to managing and optimising network infrastructure.

Introducing Extreme Fabric Connect

Extreme Fabric Connect, distributed by Duxbury Networking, provides organisations with a unified, automated and secure network that adapts to the needs of any business. Here are some of its standout features:

Real-world impact

Extreme Fabric has proven its worth across several industry sectors. Volkswagen Poznań, the Polish subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, turned to the technology in 2023 to enhance its network infrastructure and provide connectivity to more than 10 000 employees. With Extreme Fabric Connect in place, the organisation has provided services across the manufacturing plant to improve reliability and security for employees and their devices.

The technology has also been used at a regional healthcare system in New Hampshire in the United States covering three hospitals and several specialty and urgent care facilities. Extreme Fabric Connect replaced the incumbent network with an incredibly complex design within a few months, with no downtime to the organisation.

