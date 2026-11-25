Jeanne du Plessis, Solutions Manager, Osiris Technical Systems.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) and bar codes both track and identify items, but they differ in speed, cost and how they capture data.

Jeanne du Plessis, Solutions Manager at Osiris Technical Systems, explains bar codes require line-of-sight scanning, one at a time, while RFID uses radio waves to read multiple tags without direct visibility. “Picture a sealed carton of 50 shirts. With bar codes, someone has to open the box and scan each shirt individually. With RFID, a properly configured reader can identify all 50 shirts as the carton passes through, without anyone opening the box.

“However, bar codes cost very little to print, while RFID labels start at around R1 each, depending on volumes, and specialist tags cost considerably more. That’s before you add readers, software and integration,” she adds.

“Although RFID is often seen as a newer technology, both have been around for decades. RFID simply took longer to become affordable for widespread commercial use. So, it’s not a question of old versus new, but of which tool fits the job.

“The right choice depends on how items move through your business and what information you need to capture. Three questions can help narrow it down:

Do I need to identify or count multiple items without scanning them individually?

Will items be hidden, packaged or moving past a reader?

Do I need to automate tracking without someone physically handling each item?

"If the answer to most of these is no, bar code is very likely the right and more cost-effective choice.”

Where each fits

“Bar codes work well at retail point of sale, small-scale inventory and wherever items are already handled individually, such as picking and packing. They’re also ideal for low-cost, high-volume goods, where RFID tags would add too much to the price,” she explains.

Bar codes are evolving too. GS1-128 has long carried batch and expiry data. 2D formats, like GS1 DataMatrix and GS1-compliant QR codes, pack that information and more into a very small space, improving traceability.

RFID comes into its own in high-speed warehouse logistics, stock-takes and high-value asset management, where bulk reading can save many labour hours. “Returnable assets like kegs and gas cylinders, or high value equipment such as laptops and medical devices, are expensive to replace. Tracking each one individually can quickly pay for itself,” she says.

Better together

In many cases, the answer is not RFID or bar code, but both. Dual-technology labels, with an RFID inlay and a printed bar code on the same label, are increasingly common. In apparel stores, RFID can cut a full-day stock count to a fraction of the time, enabling more frequent counts, better stock accuracy and fewer lost sales. The bar code is still used at the till and by trading partners without RFID readers.

“In a distribution centre, RFID-tagged pallets can be identified as they pass through a receiving portal, while pickers use barcodes to confirm individual items. Each technology is used where it’s strongest, and both feed the same system,” says Du Plessis.

What could go wrong

“RFID is sensitive to its environment. Metal racking, liquids and poor tag placement can dramatically reduce read rates, and poorly designed read zones can pick up stray tags, such as a dock-door reader detecting stock in the next aisle. Once staff stop trusting the data, they go back to manual counts and the investment is wasted,” she explains.

“Businesses that outgrow manual bar code scanning may need more staff to keep up, yet still struggle with outdated stock data. That hidden labour cost is often overlooked.”

Prove it before you scale it

Du Plessis advises a phased approach rather than a business-wide rollout:

Baseline: Measure current stock accuracy, counting hours or asset losses.

Measure current stock accuracy, counting hours or asset losses. Proof of concept (especially for RFID): Test tags and readers on real products in the real environment.

Test tags and readers on real products in the real environment. Pilot: Run one process at one site, integrated with business systems, measure the results and catch errors before they compound.

Run one process at one site, integrated with business systems, measure the results and catch errors before they compound. Scale with evidence: Use the proven return on investment to justify each next phase.

“Integration is critical, particularly with RFID,” warns Du Plessis. “Most RFID tags simply carry an identification number. The value comes from linking that number to your warehouse management system or ERP, which holds the information about the item. The system must then turn tag reads into meaningful business events, such as an item being received, moved or dispatched. Without that integration, you're just collecting numbers.

“Start with the business problem, test in your own environment and involve the people who will use the system. Choose a partner who understands both the technology and your operations. Ultimately, the value isn't in the technology itself, but in how well it works for your business,” she concludes.