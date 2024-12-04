Rhodes University unveils R90m nanotech hub

Rhodes University opens R90 million nanotechnology hub dedicated to advancing photodynamic therapy.

Rhodes University has opened the Tebello Nyokong Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation, a scientific research facility valued at R90 million, in Makhanda.

According to a statement, the institute is dedicated to advancing photodynamic therapy, a non-invasive alternative to traditional chemotherapy treatments.

In addition, it will focus on research areas such as nanomaterials for drug delivery, water purification, and sensor development for detecting diseases and outbreaks.

It also houses scientific instruments and fosters collaborations with researchers globally.

The Nyokong Institute was opened in the presence of professor Tebello Nyokong, a globally-recognised expert in nanotechnology.

Rhodes vice-chancellor professor Sizwe Mabizela says the hub is a “one-stop shop for innovation”, describing it as the first of its kind on the continent. “Many of our students, carrying the legacy of the Nyokong Institute, now benchmark their world-class experience without needing to leave the African continent.”

Rhodes executivedirector Dr Iain L’Ange, who witnessed the institute’s journey from a researchgroup to the current facility, states: “It’s not just a place for research, buta space for redefining what is possible.”

Dr Gugu Moche, group executive of digital transformation; and acting deputy CEO of research, innovation, impact support and advancement at the National Research Foundation, believes the institute has the potential to enhance SA’s research capabilities and explore Nobel frontiers in technology.

Mabizela concludes: “The Nyokong Institute will continue to build on the formidable intellectual power and global networks developed over the years, shaping the future of African science.”