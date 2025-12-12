Risk-ready vs risk-exposed: The cyber resilience divide

whitepaper Organisations are learning from experience, and are turning to AI and automation to accelerate resilience.

Everyone talks about detecting and preventing cyber attacks, yet the headlines tell a different story. Prevention and detection alone aren’t enough. Even the world’s most sophisticated enterprises are suffering crippling disruptions that ripple from IT to the boardroom — and beyond.

To understand why, and what separates resilient organisations from those still struggling, Cohesity drew on the insights of 3 200 IT and security operations decision-makers worldwide. The findings reveal a widening resilience divide between risk-ready organisations that can recover quickly and confidently, and their risk-exposed peers that remain vulnerable to prolonged disruption and downstream damage.

Our research examines the real-world impacts of material cyber attacks, how organisations self-assessed their cyber resilience against best practices, and the steps they took to detect, respond to, and recover from these incidents. It also highlights what organisations are learning from experience, and how they are turning to AI and automation to accelerate resilience and close the divide.

Please see below and download to read on.