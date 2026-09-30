Risk X Group acquires Wolfpack Information Risk to create Africa's cyber security powerhouse

Craig Rosewarne.

Risk X Group (RXG), which positions itself as one of southern Africa's fastest-growing cyber security services firms, has acquired Wolfpack Information Risk, the cyber risk advisory, threat intelligence and security awareness business founded in 2011 by industry veteran Craig Rosewarne. The deal creates an integrated security partner covering every dimension of an organisation's cyber risk, from strategic governance and offensive testing through to 24/7 threat detection and incident response.

"This is about impact, taking everything Wolfpack has built and amplifying it through a partnership that can protect more organisations, more completely, than either of us could alone," said Rosewarne, who joins RXG as Chief Solutions Officer. "The threat to South African businesses is real and growing. We are now better equipped than ever to meet it head-on. For clients, nothing changes overnight. They will deal with the same people they always have, with a much wider set of capabilities behind them."

The acquisition brings together two organisations long recognised for their depth of expertise and client-centric approach. Wolfpack has built a strong reputation over many years for cyber risk advisory, training, awareness and managed services across a client base that includes government and private sector companies.

RXG, operating across three specialist divisions covering governance and advisory, CREST-accredited offensive security and 24/7 managed detection and response, adds the operational infrastructure and managed service capability to translate advisory insight into on-the-ground protection.

The combined entity will serve clients across all sectors, meeting fast-evolving threats with an end-to-end security partnership few organisations in Africa can match. The group will operate a dual-brand model. Wolfpack will continue to trade under its name as a Risk X Group company, with the same teams delivering the same services to clients. The two brands will be brought closer together over time, guided by client needs rather than by a fixed date.

"Wolfpack's advisory strength, our offensive testing, our governance work and our 24/7 operations add up to something the South African market hasn't seen, one partner that takes a client from risk assessment to active defence, with no handoffs, no gaps and no excuses," said Andrew Dalrymple, CEO of Risk X Group.

What the combined entity delivers:

RXG offers complete cyber confidence and now with Wolfpack offerings, spans the full spectrum of modern cyber security: