Rittal makes high-quality industrial enclosures more accessible

Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

As South African manufacturers and engineering businesses continue to look for ways to control project costs without compromising quality, Rittal is taking a closer look at one of the fundamental components of industrial infrastructure: the enclosure.

The company has announced that it is lowering the list price of its AX, KX and stainless-steel ranges of compact enclosures, making these market-leading solutions more accessible to local businesses.

“These enclosures were designed to resolve everyday challenges, in a range of industrial settings. They offer 30% more space for cables and components, and thanks to their smart grid design, they enable quick, tool-free installation,” says Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal. “We’re excited to make these enclosures available to the local market at a lower price point.”

Practical features, measurable benefits

Rittal compact enclosures were developed to safely house electrical, control and automation components across a range of industrial environments.

The AX and KX ranges deliver a number of benefits, including:

Faster and easier assembly: An innovative interior installation system allows for tool-free installation, saving time.

Better space and cable management: Larger gland plates provide up to 30% more space for cabling, while their compact design makes them ideal for use in tight spaces.

High durability: They’re available in spray-finished sheet steel or corrosion-resistant stainless steel with seamless PU foam gaskets for high IP 66 protection ratings.

The AX and KX enclosures. (Image: Rittal)

The stainless-steel compact enclosures, meanwhile, feature a smooth, brushed external finish that prevents dirt buildup, meeting the strict hygiene requirements of food and beverage or medical applications. These are made from high-grade steel or ultra-resistant stainless steel, with IP66 and NEMA 4X protection.

Supporting customers beyond the enclosure

With its headquarters in Edenvale, Rittal has strengthened its local and regional presence with sales and service offices in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as an IT sales representative in Kenya supporting the East African market.

This expanded footprint has also strengthened Rittal’s service offering. Customers can access support across the full life cycle of their equipment, from sizing and selection through to modification, assembly and installation, as well as on-site repair and maintenance. These services can increase system efficiency by up to 30%, helping customers reduce energy consumption and minimise equipment faults that can disrupt operations.

“Rittal’s investment in the local market is not just about expanding its presence and service offering. By lowering the list price of our compact enclosures, we’re making quality industrial infrastructure more accessible to South African businesses,” concludes Osner.