Rittal people profile: Yengo Nlandu

Yengo Nlandu.

Welcome Yengo Nlandu, our newly appointed Business Development Manager: Sub-Sahara Africa.

Yengo brings over 17 years of experience in account development and sales in industries such as automation, mechanical, energy, transportation and telecommunication to his new role at Rittal.

With a proven track record of driving partnerships and business growth with distributors across sub-Saharan Africa, Yengo has always aimed to achieve revenue gains and develop successful sales cycles. He is a strong leader with the ability to increase sales and retain key accounts.

He joined Rittal on 1 May 2024, and is enjoying the company’s spirit and our vision to grow the company, together, as one team. “As a product sales specialist, I wanted a new challenge, with a new product,” he says. “Rittal’s dedication to innovation, expertise and global reach makes it the preferred choice for businesses seeking high-quality, reliable solutions for their enclosure and IT infrastructure needs.”