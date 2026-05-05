Rittal’s repair and maintenance services drive up to 30% boost in system efficiency

Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Following the expansion of its local sales and services network, Rittal South Africa continues to offer comprehensive on-site installation, repair and maintenance services to customers nationally.

“With sales and service offices now established in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape as well as Johannesburg, our skilled technicians can respond quickly to service call-outs, carrying out maintenance, supporting new installations or addressing faults,” explains Jason Osner, National Sales Manager, Rittal. “Our technicians typically achieve a high first-time fix rate for repairs – something we’re really proud of.”

He reiterates that service, repairs and maintenance aren’t just a nice-to-have but are essential in ensuring the optimal performance of key equipment like chillers, cooling units and heat exchangers. “These activities contribute to an increase of up to 30% in system efficiency, helping to reduce energy consumption and preventing faults that could halt operations. It also extends the lifespan of equipment,” he says.

Every Rittal service includes a full suite of checks and evaluations, including voltage and compressor energy measurements, temperature checks, fan inspections, airflow verifications and controller settings reviews. Only genuine spare parts are used, giving customers peace of mind that their systems are equipped with top quality components. “On completion of the service, the customer receives a full service report, including recommendations from the service technician regarding upgrades, modernisation or future maintenance,” adds Osner.

Rounding out the company’s service offering is the Rittal Scan & Service app, available to all Rittal customers. It provides instant access to technical expertise. Users scan their equipment to get equipment updates, smart recommendations and tips to help resolve malfunctions.

Restoring operations for a local customer

The Western Cape service team recently carried out a service for a local customer operating within the food manufacturing industry, where cooling units play a critical role in maintaining optimal temperatures for sensitive electrical equipment within high-heat production environments. “Regular servicing provides two key benefits in this case: it ensures that cooling units continue to operate efficiently without unnecessary strain, ultimately extending their lifespan, and it protects critical electrical equipment. This is particularly important in a production environment, where equipment failure can result in downtime, product loss and reduced operational efficiency,” explains Osner.

The service involved isolating the units, removing them from their enclosures, stripping and thoroughly cleaning all components, and then reassembling and reinstalling them. The customer’s wash bay requirements introduced logistical challenges, making the process more time-intensive than usual, but the team proactively managed the servicing process to complete the required tasks on time. “The outcome was very positive, with the customer expressing satisfaction with the service. In some cases, units that were non-operational – where dirt accumulation had obstructed condenser fans – were restored simply through proper servicing,” says Osner.

Enquiries about Rittal’s free plant assessments as well as service, repairs and maintenance can be directed to their head office (tel 011 609 8294 or e-mail info@rittal.co.za).

Proactive servicing of key equipment (including industrial enclosures, chillers, cooling units and heat exchangers) can increase system efficiency by 30%, extending equipment life and performance, too.