RL Daly sets the standard for legal process automation.

RL Daly, a South African legal firm delivering faster, more cost-effective legal services to banks and large financial institutions, had built Lexlog – an internal litigation management platform designed to handle the full complexity of high-volume creditor workflows. RL Daly's aim is to commercialise Lexlog as a SaaS product for banks and law firms across South Africa. However, it became clear that what had been built for internal use was not yet ready to scale. RL Daly turned to Keyrus to advise and assist with scaling the solution through expertly designed data architecture that enables effective automation.

The challenge

Lexlog managed multi-stage litigation workflows with considerable operational complexity. Behind the scenes, however, the platform relied heavily on manual processes: Excel control sheets, batch imports and a team of 20 to 30 administrative staff managing daily throughput. Each stage of the workflow presented opportunities for delay and error.

The cumulative effect was a cost and capacity ceiling that threatened the firm's efficiency. Additionally, to commercially scale Lexlog, RL Daly needed a clear view of where automation could replace manual effort and data architecture to support multiple external clients. It needed a roadmap grounded in operational reality.

The solution

Keyrus approached the engagement with the rigour of a structured audit and the pragmatism of a team that understands both technology and the legal services domain.

The output was a comprehensive platform assessment covering usability, automation potential, architecture, security and commercial readiness, paired with a prioritised roadmap that sequenced interventions across three horizons:

Quick wins to eliminate Excel dependency and streamline task management.

Structural improvements including a legal rule engine and API-driven data ingestion.

Longer-term strategic work to support a multi-tenant SaaS architecture, a data warehouse and BI reporting.

"What made this engagement effective was the combination of legal process knowledge and engineering pragmatism," says Adam Walker, Head of Delivery at Keyrus. "Mapping every step of the litigation workflow with the admin team revealed exactly where effort was being lost. The automation opportunities were both significant and very achievable."

Throughout the engagement, Keyrus worked closely with RL Daly's executive, technical and operational stakeholders to ensure that every recommendation was grounded in the firm's risk posture, its compliance obligations under POPIA and the practical realities of its day-to-day operations.

The benefits

The engagement delivered immediate, tangible value. RL Daly received:

Complete platform assessment.

Set of prioritised automation targets.

Phased roadmap that the business could act on from day one.

When implemented, the identified automation interventions are projected to reduce administrative FTE hours on core workflows by 30% or more within the first six months, reduce time-to-summons by 20%, and unlock matter-level profitability visibility for the first time.

Beyond the operational gains, the roadmap provides RL Daly with a structured path to multi-tenant SaaS readiness, enabling Lexlog to be offered as a commercial product to banks and law firms, with the governance, audit trail and role-based access controls that enterprise clients require.

"Keyrus helped us turn complexity into a prioritised action plan that we can execute with confidence," says Andy McNabb, Founder and CEO of RL Daly. "Their audit showed where automation would unlock capacity and gave us a credible path to scale Lexlog beyond the firm."

A blueprint for scaling legal technology

The success of this project demonstrates how a focused, expert-led operational audit can unlock disproportionate value – not just in cost savings, but in strategic optionality. For professional services firms carrying the weight of manual processes that were never designed to scale, the path forward starts with understanding exactly where the friction lies.

Keyrus combines deep domain knowledge with hands-on technology expertise to help organisations like RL Daly move from operational complexity to scalable, intelligent platforms. If your business is ready to do the same, contact us at sales@keyrus.co.za.