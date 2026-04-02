Road safety readiness: Altron HealthTech partner Promed24 gears up for busy Easter weekend, adds primary healthcare to its services.

South Africa’s roads are notoriously busy over the Easter season, which unfortunately makes this a high-risk period for increased road traffic accidents. Promed24 – a specialist in emergency care (EC) unit management – has prepared for the surge in critical injuries in the coming days.

“While our streamlined operational systems are always in place, our level of readiness has increased significantly over this period,” says Promed24 CEO Dr Ilse Fourie. “We’ve ensured that our critical EC units are fully staffed with experienced emergency doctors, and we’ve been reviewing triage and escalation protocols,” she adds.

Meeting the demand for world-class emergency services

Promed24 works hard to strengthen collaborations with EMS partners and referral networks for better emergency care. Last year, the group partnered with Busamed Bram Fischer Private Hospital to launch a specialized hub for trauma and urgent care in the Free State.

According to Fourie, the strategic partnership was a necessary and calculated move. Beyond the need for EC services, it was part of a long-term clinical strategy to redefine how emergency medicine is delivered in the region.

“The expansion of the emergency services was driven by a combination of factors,” she says. “There was a clear increase in demand for accessible, high-quality trauma care in the region. At the same time, it aligned with a strategic vision to build a modern, efficient emergency service capable of managing both high-acuity trauma and everyday urgent care cases. It also created an opportunity for Promed24 to introduce a more structured, patient-centred model of care within the emergency facility.”

Road safety readiness: Altron HealthTech partner Promed24 gears up for busy Easter weekend, adds primary healthcare to its services.

Since the launch of Busamed Bram Fischer’s EC expansion, the hospital has seen a phenomenal increase in clinical output.

“The expansion has not just increased capacity, it also has transformed how emergency care is delivered, ensuring patients receive timely, coordinated and high-quality care when they need it most,” she says.

Thanks to Promed24, Busamed Bram Fischer’s EC unit now includes a fully operational, doctor-led emergency service that reduces bottlenecks and streamlines patient management.

A digital backbone: Altron HealthTech and Elixir Live

While clinical expertise is paramount, the improved efficiency of EC centres should be underpinned by a robust digital infrastructure.

According to Promed24 finance team, Altron HealthTech and its flagship practice management application, Elixir Live, guarantee that operational friction does not impede the primary business of Busamed Bram Fischer’s emergency centre: saving lives.

“Under Promed24’s management, the emergency centre employs systems supported by Altron HealthTech’s Elixir Live. These play a critical role in enabling efficient, high-quality care,” says the company’s CFO.

“With real-time billing and claims processing capabilities, one of the key advantages of a product like Elixir Live has been improved billing efficiency. This has translated into faster patient throughput and a reduced administrative burden on clinicians,” he adds.

PromedGP: Enhanced primary healthcare

In addition to Promed24’s Busamed Bram Fischer partnership, the service provider recently expanded its primary healthcare network by launching PromedGP – a Bloemfontein-based general healthcare practice (GP) that provides continuous, patient-centred care.

PromedGP uses Altron HealthTech’s Elixir Live alongside HealthONE to bridge the gaps between billing bottlenecks, operational efficiency and clinical excellence. Placing a patient’s full clinical history at the clinician’s fingertips via a single, user-friendly interface, HealthONE resolves key pain points like data fragmentation and administrative burdens. It also ensures patient data is stored safely via secure, cloud-based encryption.

Road safety readiness: Altron HealthTech partner Promed24 gears up for busy Easter weekend, adds primary healthcare to its services.

The fact that PromedGP’s clinicians have immediate access to their patients’ data enables more informed, real-time decision-making, reinforcing robust clinical governance throughout the patient journey.

“Leveraging Altron HealthTech’s clinical expertise, we’re able to provide the same high standards of care, coordination and efficiency across both the emergency and primary healthcare environments,” says Fourie. “As a digital backbone, Altron HealthTech empowers our clinicians to focus on the patient, supported by accurate data and streamlined care transitions.”

Road safety: A unified response

With over 25 years of experience in emergency medicine, Dr Fourie maintains a strong focus on clinical governance, operational efficiency and patient experience, and she’s embedded this ethos into the backbone of Promed24.

Combined with a product like Elixir Live – providing secure cloud-based practice management and enhanced billing capabilities for a more streamlined practice – the Promed24 team is ready for imminent influx of holiday traffic.

“Together with Busamed Bram Fischer International Airport Private Hospital and partners like VRMed ambulance services, we are fully prepared to respond when emergencies occur.”

According to Fourie, high-speed travel, driver fatigue and alcohol-related incidents are the primary causes of road-traffic accidents during holiday periods like the Easter weekend.

“While we are ready for any emergency, the greatest success would be seeing fewer preventable injuries and safer journeys for all. Make responsible decisions on the road, as small choices can have life-changing consequences,” she concludes.