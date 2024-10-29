ROC Media’s rise: Print powerhouse fuelled by Konica Minolta’s cutting-edge solutions

Rama Naidoo with his new Accurio 4080.

Rama Naidoo’s journey from the factory floor to the boardroom is a true testament to determination, innovation and embracing the right partnerships. As the founder and Managing Director of ROC Media, one of KwaZulu-Natal’s leading specialised printing companies, Naidoo has built his business from humble beginnings into a name synonymous with precision, quality and cutting-edge technology in the commercial print industry.

Fifteen years ago, ROC Media started with just one offset lithography machine and a single employee. Naidoo’s vision, however, was far from small. With a clear goal to deliver high-quality print services and build a reputation that would stand out in the fiercely competitive print sector, Naidoo made relationship-building a cornerstone of his leadership style. He empowered his middle management team, ensuring they could make key decisions and contribute to the company’s success.

ROC Media’s growth was no accident. Through a combination of attractive pricing, industry experience and a relentless commitment to innovation, Naidoo steadily expanded his offerings. When the time came to enter the digital printing space, he turned to Konica Minolta, recognising that the quality his clients expected in litho and packaging print would need to be mirrored in the digital sphere.

The Konica Minolta factor

Naidoo’s first Konica Minolta printer purchase marked the beginning of a longstanding partnership. Over the years, ROC Media has continually upgraded its digital printing capabilities by investing in the latest Konica Minolta models, culminating in the recent acquisition of the AccurioPress C4080.

The AccurioPress C4080 has become a game-changer for ROC Media. Known for its cost-effective production of small-to-medium print runs and print-on-demand projects, the machine is ideal for business cards, flyers, brochures, posters, catalogues and more. This advanced system ensures that ROC Media can maintain the same high standards in digital printing that it’s famous for in lithography.

“The cutting-edge technology of the C4080 offers versatility and precision that fit perfectly with our company’s needs. Whether we’re working with embossed paper or creating full-bleed banners and posters, this machine delivers quality consistently,” Naidoo said. “With Konica Minolta’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, we’ve been able to maintain our reputation for excellence while expanding into new areas.”

Innovation driving excellence

The AccurioPress C4080 is packed with advanced features, from automated inline business card and postcard cutting to perfect binding for up to 300-page books. It even supports 50-sheet booklet-making with front trimming and optional creasing, slitting and spine corner forming. These capabilities enable ROC Media to offer clients a wider range of services, from simple flyers to complex print projects.

One standout feature is the machine’s ability to handle a variety of media types, from thin and thick paper to envelopes and specialty stock, offering clients unmatched flexibility. With the addition of a colour inspection system that ensures only flawless prints leave the production line, Naidoo notes that “colour quality issues are a thing of the past”.

Partnership for success

Behind ROC Media’s success is a partnership that has endured through the years. Naidoo values Konica Minolta not just for its advanced machinery, but for the after-sales service and ongoing support that have allowed his company to thrive. “Konica Minolta is more than just a supplier; they are a trusted partner who understands our business and helps us reach our goals,” he said.

Edmund Jacobs, Product Manager for Production Print at Konica Minolta South Africa, echoed this sentiment: “We’re proud to work with businesses like ROC Media that value innovation and quality. Our goal is to empower our clients with the best technology so they can achieve success in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

With over 70 points of presence across southern Africa, Konica Minolta is committed to driving the print industry forward, providing businesses like ROC Media with the tools and insights they need to succeed.

A future of possibility

As ROC Media continues its journey, the company’s partnership with Konica Minolta will remain key to staying ahead in the dynamic print industry. With the AccurioPress C4080 and other Konica Minolta innovations, ROC Media is well-equipped to deliver the excellence its clients have come to expect, while constantly exploring new horizons in the world of digital and commercial printing.